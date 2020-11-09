Kumar Sanu: I think nepotism and art are a mismatched story

Nepotism debate in Bollywood is far from getting over. With many actors, directors and musicians talking in favour of or against the notion, singer Kumar Sanu believes that in the field of art, nepotism does not benefit anyone much and failure of many actors, singers and directors who have famous parents is a proof.

“I think nepotism and art are a mismatch story. Art is all about talent. You have to have it in you and then comes your hard work and luck. If you aren’t a good artiste, even opportunities and backing would fail to help you survive in the long run. The industry insiders who’re successful are because they’re talented and could form a connect with the audience,” he says.

Sanu doesn’t deny that outsiders do face issues when they initially come into a new industry — he, too, faced his share of issues during his initial years, so he knows where these grievances are coming from. But, he feels that there are many people who are taking advantage of this debate to just gain popularity.

“Not everyone’s journey is similar, some face more obstacles while for some it’s a somewhat smooth ride. So, I understand. And yes, knowing someone helps, but that’s just in the beginning, baki aapki lagan aur mehnat hai,” he says, adding, “But there are many who enjoys shouting nepotism to hide their shortcomings. And these people end up misguiding others. I can introduce my daughter to some people, but I can’t ask the audience to love her songs because she is my daughter. Yahan audience sab decide karta hai.”

Sanu’s daughter Shannon K is a musician and his son Jaan (from his earlier marriage), are also musicians. Ask what kind of support he has given them and he says, “Both Shannon and Jaan sing well. They’re working hard and the guidance I can provide is with sur and understanding of the art. Shannon is happy working in Los Angeles (USA). Though she has done a very few work here but she has no plans of coming to India. Jaan is also trying to create his own space. If they falter I’m there, but I can’t make them popular. They’ll have to win that love and support from the audience themselves,” he shares.

Meanwhile, at the work front, Sanu has a few film songs coming up and he also plans to release some singles online. Talking of that, there have been discussions around musicians buying fake views, likes, and comments to gain visibility.

Reacting to this, Sanu says, “This faking business is rampant. Earlier I would think how did some of these singers get millions of likes and views in just a few days? And why just them. Many music labels too do that to promote themselves, their artistes and tracks. I feel many of these not-do-good songs that are being promoted by following this practise are spoiling the taste of music lovers. Their manipulation business affects many.”

