Kumar Sanu says son Jaan Kumar Sanu should change his name: ‘He should write Jaan Rita Bhattacharya’

Singer Kumar Janu has said that his son Jaan Kumar Sanu should consider changing his name. Kumar suggests that he should use his mother Rita Bhattacharya’s name instead.

Jaan, who is currently a contestant on reality show Bigg Boss season 14, was a child when his parents got divorced. Kumar did not keep in touch with him all this while. Recently, he even questioned his upbringing when Jaan was criticised for seemingly making comments against the Marathi language on Bigg Boss.

Now, in an interview with The Times of India, Kumar has said Jaan should change his name. “I’ve heard him say in his interviews and also in the Bigg Boss house that his mother is his mom and dad for him. I appreciate his respect for his mom, and I believe in giving even more respect to his mother. He should write his name as Jaan Rita Bhattacharya, not Jaan Kumar Sanu because, firstly, Ritaji has done a lot for him, and secondly, people will start comparing him with me, which is not good for him as a newcomer,” he said.

Kumar insisted that he did try to meet his sons when he came to Mumbai and that he even met him before Jaan entered the Bigg Boss house. About Jaan’s comment that Kumar did not aide his singing career, he said, “He asked me to call a few industry people who I know. I called Mukesh Bhatt ji, Ramesh Taurani ji and a few others, and Jaan went to meet them, but now it’s up to them if they want to give him work. In fact, when Jaan wanted to be a part of some of my live concerts, I let him join me for a few.”

Also read: Pooja Bedi remembers a time when jokes were not offensive, feels political correctness has made everyone ‘intolerant’

In his interview to TOI, Jaan had said, “My father has never been a part of my life. I have no idea why he never supported or promoted me as a singer – you can ask him why. There are so many celebs in the industry, who have got divorced and remarried. They may not talk to their ex-wife, but they have never shied away from supporting their children from their first marriage. They have always taken responsibility for their children. But, in my case, my father Kumar Sanu refused to keep in touch with us. Initially, he had uploaded a video on social media regarding my upbringing and then there was another one supporting my work, so, I believe he has mixed feelings for me.”

Jaan was eliminated from the show this week.

Follow @htshowbiz for more