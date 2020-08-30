Sections
Home / Music / Lata Mangeshkar’s building sealed to ensure safety of senior citizens, singer and family safe

Lata Mangeshkar’s building sealed to ensure safety of senior citizens, singer and family safe

Lata Mangeshkar’s family said in a statement that her building has been sealed from the onset of epidemic.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 16:58 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ruchi Kaushal, New Delhi

Lata Mangeshkar is safe, her family said in a statement.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s building has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 90-year-old singer resides in Prabhukunj building at Peddar Road in south Mumbai.

The Mangeshkar family, in a statement, said the building was sealed as it houses many senior citizens. “We have been inundated by calls all evening enquiring whether Prabhukunj is sealed. The Building Society and the BMC have sealed it from the onset of the epidemic as we have senior citizens at home and in the building and it is mandatory to take these precautions.

“Even our usual festive Ganesha celebrations was a simple familial one this time to co-operate and support social distancing,” the statement read.

There were reports that some residents of the building had tested positive for Covid-19 but the family asked well-wishers to not indulge in any speculations. “Please do not react to any hearsay on the health of our family members especially. We, as a building society in unison, are taking utmost caution, care and co-operating to ensure the well being and safety of all the senior citizens especially and all the other residing members as well. “By God’s grace and the wishes of so many, the family is safe,” the statement read.



On Saturday, coronavirus case tally in Maharashtra rose to 7,64,281 with record 16,867 new cases.

 

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar continues to be active on Twitter and had shared a picture of herself worshipping Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi.

