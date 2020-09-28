Lata Mangeshkar says she doesn’t listen to her own songs: ‘If I did, I’d find a hundred mistakes in my singing’

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is celebrating her 91st birthday on Monday and after decades of ruling Bollywood and the country’s music scene, she has now said that she can never listen to her own songs as she will find “a hundred mistakes” in them.

Born in Indore, Lata also worked as a child actor before becoming the national singing sensation. She had recorded her first song for a Marathi film in 1942. As she celebrated her birthday on Monday, several celebs, including her singer sister Asha Bhosle, wished her on social media.

Asha posted a monochrome picture from her childhood featuring herself, Lata Mangeshkar, and their sisters Meena Khadikar and Usha Mangeshkar. “Birthday Greetings to Lata Didi who is 91 today. Remembering our childhood days thru this picture where Didi can be seen seated left and Meena Tai and I are seen standing behind her,” she tweeted along with the picture.

Kangana had tweeted, “Wishing legendary #LataMangeshkar ji a very Happy Birthday, some people do what they do with such single mindedness and absolute focus that they don’t only excel in their work but also become synonymous to what they do. Bowing down to one such glorious Karma Yogi.”

Asked about her own songs, Lata told BollywoodHungama, “Never! I never listen to my songs. If I did, I’d find a hundred mistakes in my singing. Even in the past, once I finished recording a song I was done with it.” Asked about her views on fans’ belief that there can never be another Lata Mangeshkar, the singer told the entertainment website, “I have to disagree with you. There have been many talented singers before and after me. Yes, why not (comparable with me)? Noor Jehanji, Shamshad Begumji , Geeta Duttji before me, and my sister Asha were all extremely talented. Among the current voices I like Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghosal and Sunidhi Chauhan.”

She added, “I can’t believe I’ve been tolerated by music lovers for 75 years. Without their love and loyalty I’d be nothing. I’ve never allowed success to go to my head. I’ve seen many artistes fall because of their pride. I’ve persuaded myself to stay humble and grounded. God has been very kind to me. Even my substandard songs have been accepted by my listeners. The blessings of my parents and the love of my listeners are what has kept me going.”

Lata had shared her advice for young singers recently and said, “Lataji’s advise to aspiring singers: “Be original. By all means sing the evergreen songs by me and my colleagues. But after a point the singer must seek and find his or her own song. If Asha (Bhosle) had not insisted on singing in her own style she would have remained in my shadow forever. She is the biggest example of how far individuality can take one’s talent to.”

