Lost jobs, the pandemic and images being tarnished - all this is happening for a reason. I don’t try to evaluate it: Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam is back in Mumbai after staying in Dubai with his family since the last seven months. He says being with his son for so long without a break was the most wonderful part of the year. “I did miss a lot of things including travel and meeting people but the whole world is going through an intense transformation. Some people suffer so much more than others, we are some of the lucky ones,” he philosophies.

The singer was busy singing and recording songs and also had a “formal” concert in Dubai during the pandemic. It was an indoor concert with social distancing maintained and lots of people. It felt nostalgic to go on stage. We don’t know when things will be normal again but we managed to crack this event. It was a blessing that people attended the concert in a huge number in a pandemic. You can make all arrangements but one can’t sure how many people would turn up unless they really love you and want to be there. We were lucky that people came and the show was successful,” he says.

Nigam’s excited about his latest song, Jo Tune Likha, for which he shot a music video in Dubai. “I want to sing songs of calibre. My new song might sound easy on the ears but it took me 3-4 tries to get the right mood and tone. In fact, a while ago, I’d put up a video blog which showed my process of recording a song and people commented that now they realise what a singer goes through while singing a song. A singer has to take care of the finer nuances of a song. This new song is about surrender and is symbolic of my state of mind. One could call it a prayer though it’s not in a conventional sense,” he explains.

The National-Award winning singer is enjoying the fact that of late, a number of music videos and singles have been released by various singers and have done well. Talking about the trend, he says, “It is a good sign that a lot of independent music coming up and I hope besides making music, these guys are able to crack the code to get return on investment. That is important too for musicians. When you record a song and put it on Youtube with a music video, a musician spends money but you won’t get returns unless it’s a hit on other platforms as well. Having said that there are many platforms are supportive of independent music, which allows for wide variety of music out there. While film music is good but at times, it gets monotonous.” Nigam also released two songs during the lockdown- Do Ka Chaar and Aakhri Kadam Tak.

His video blog about music talent not getting opportunities and favouritism in the music industry had opened a can of worms. Ask him how does he look back at that video and he says, “You ought to appreciate if people are supporting you. I appreciated the kind of support I received which was phenomenal. I started video blogs during the lockdown and I talk about various topics. It is up to the audience to decide what to take seriously and what not to. Sometimes, people talk about my views and discuss it which is good too. I will keep talking to people via video blogs as they love to interact. There is no agenda, just a peek into my world. In fact, these videos are for posterity.”

Though the recent drug probe in Bollywood has taken the nation by storm, Nigam says he doesn’t think about it. “It is not my world. There are a lot of opinions out there and I don’t want to add to the cacophony. Whatever is happening- people losing jobs, people making money, the pandemic and images being tarnished - all this is happening for a reason. That is my theory of life. Only God knows why he is doing it. I don’t try to evaluate it. I am just a witness,” he signs off.