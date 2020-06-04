Sections
Lyricist Anwar Sagar dies at 70, gave evergreen melodies Waadaa Raha Sanam, Dil Ka Kya Kasoor

Lyricist Anwar Sagar dies at 70, gave evergreen melodies Waadaa Raha Sanam, Dil Ka Kya Kasoor

Anwar Sagar had penned lyrics for iconic movies like Vijaypath and Yaraana. Waada Raha Sanam from Abbas-Mustan’s 1992 film Khiladi and Yeh dua hai mere rab se from 1992 film Sapne Saajan Ke are some of the popular songs written by him.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 10:08 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Ruchi Kaushal, New Delhi

Anwar Sagar died on Wednesday. (Twitter)

Veteran lyricist Anwar Sagar breathed his last at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. He was 70. Unconfirmed reports state that he was suffering from age-related ailments.

Mourning his demise, Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) tweeted on Wednesday: “Veteran lyricist and IPRS member Anwar Sagar has passed away. Known for writing songs like ‘Vaadaa Raha Sanam’, he also penned lyrics for iconic movies like #Vijaypath & #Yaraana. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family in this difficult time. May his soul #RIP.”

 

Anwar Sagar wrote many songs in Bollywood films of the eighties and the nineties. Among his notable hits is Waada Raha Sanam in Abbas-Mustan’s 1992 release, Khiladi, starring Akshay Kumar, and Yeh dua hai mere rab se in the 1992 release, Sapne Saajan Ke. He also wrote the title song of the 1992 Divya Bharti-starrer, Dil Ka Kya Kasoor.



He penned the lyrics in films like the 1994 Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Vijaypath and David Dhawan’s 1995 release, Yaraana, starring Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Raj Babbar. Anwar Sagar also recorded a song as playback singer in the 1994 hit Main Khiladi Tu Anari, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. As lyricist, Sagar got his break in the 1982 release, Zakhmi Insaan, starring Shakti Kapoor and Rama Vij. The music directors were Nadeem-Shravan, who were yet to hit the bigtime back then.

Anwar Sagar’s last work was in Mehul Kumar’s 2002 release, Kitne Door Kitne Paas, starring Fardeen Khan and Amrita Arora. He wrote the song Rulati hain mohabbatein, which was composed by Sanjeev-Darshan and sung by KK.

