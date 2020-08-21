Malavika Pantula slams claims she shot for TV show with SP Balasubrahmanyam after testing positive for Covid-19

Responding to random online forwards accusing her of shooting a TV show with SP Balasubrahmanyam despite having tested Covid-19 positive, singer Malavika Pantula has written a detailed Facebook post. In it, she clarified that shoot took place days ahead of any coronavirus test conducted on people who shot for the show. Malavika, along with her father, mother and daughter, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sharing details of the plan of the TV shoot that happened on July 30 and 31, she wrote on Facebook, “A fake whastapp message has been doing the rounds which says I tested positive for Corona “before” the shoot of a TV show but I still went to it. It also says the show was planned with me and my sister. Now coming to facts- Samajavaragamana SPBalu Garu’s episode was shot on July 30th with many singers like Hemachandra, Anudeep, Pranavi and Lipsika and on 31st with Karunya, Damini, Satya Yamini, Vasa Pavani and Malavika. I happen to be one of the 4 female singers on the second day of the shoot. Had I been positive I could have easily passed it on to the 3 other female singers or the anchor with whom I shared the makeup room.My sister is not a singer and she lives in the USA, how and why will she sing in that show?”

Malavika also elaborated on the precautions she had been taking for past five months, given that she lives with elderly parents and also has a two-year-old daughter home.“Ever since lockdown my husband has been working from home, my elderly parents have not even stepped into the corridor for walking and stayed indoors for the past 5 months. We have NOT had a maid for the past 5 months to reduce the risk of corona. I have a 2 year old daughter and have been extremely cautious and not stepped out for any recording or show or shoot in the last 5 months. This TV show was the first time I stepped out of my house with a shield in my car between me and my driver. That is the level of caution I have carried through this lockdown,” she wrote.

Malavika said she first heard about SP Balasubrahmanyam testing coronavirus positive and then decided to go for Covid-19 test. She also wrote that once she tested positive, she got her family members tested and unfortunately, her father, mother as well as daughter tested positive as well. “As I heard news of some members of crew and SPBalu garu testing positive on 5th August, I got myself tested and got the report on 8th. I am attaching the report for your reference. As a safety precaution I got everyone at home tested after I got my positive report and unfortunately my father,my mother and my daughter tested positive while my husband tested negative. My driver tested negative too.We admitted my father in the hospital today. We are going through a difficult time, pls don’t spread fake rumours about me. I have also made a complaint to CYBER CRIME so strict action can be taken against people spreading this FAKE MESSAGE. I need all your support and blessings in these trying times. Many thanks,” she signed off.

Meanwhile, SP Balasubrahmanyam was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of MGM Healthcare, Chennai after his health condition deteriorated on last Friday. He was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier, updating about his dad’s health condition, his son SP Charan said in a video message on Facebook, “Dad was shifted from the 3rd floor ICU to an exclusive ICU on the 6th floor. The pleasant news is there is some mobility. He is moving around a little bit and signed thumbs up to the doctors and is able to recognise them. He is still on life support, he is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back. Doctors see it as a very good sign that he is on a road towards getting better. There is a lot of effort from the medical team and he will take a long time for recovery. But, we are all hopeful. This is not going to happen in a day or two, maybe even a week. He is going to surely recover and get back to us as early as possible. We are happy and the doctors are as well. He is looking good and not fully sedated now. He is able to recognise people. He will not talk for a little while, but, surely, he will get to that level soon enough.”

