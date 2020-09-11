Sections
MCAI is not a body that comes under the copyright act: Kr$na

The rapper claims that his team has done their homework before going to the court

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 19:40 IST

By Nishad Neelambaran, HT Mumbai

Kr$na recently tweeted that IPL had plagiarised their anthem from his 2017 track

Recently, rapper Kr$na claimed that the current Indian Premier League (IPL) anthem Aayenge Hum Wapas has been plagiarised from his original track, Dekh Kaun Aaya Wapas (2017). However, Kr$na recently took to Twitter to state that the “Music Composer’s Association of India (MCAI) has suggested that plagiarisation of hip-hop songs is permissible in their opinion because all hip-hop songs sound the same. Speaking about the same, he says, “First of all, MCAI has no legal standing in this. They are not a body that comes under the copyright act. It is non serious and it also rubbishes the whole genre of hip-hop.”  

He also feels that this is just a way of distraction and states that “IPL and Hotstar are not taking responsibility”. “We have sent a notice to Hotstar and we are still awaiting a reply,” he adds. Dismissing MCAI’s claims that the track is not plagiarised and that it will not be considered much in the court of law, Kr$na says, “If you go through section 33 of our copyright act, there is no MCAI. There is only IPRS and PPL. We will obviously not go to court without doing our homework. point is that Hotstar and Disney needs to be held responsible for commissioning this work.”

