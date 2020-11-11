Millind Gaba: Favoritism is good as long as it does not hurt any artiste

Just like Bollywood, the music industry too has weathered a storm about the favouritism debate. For singer Millind Gaba, even though the journey has not been a easy one, he does not mind the favouritism aspect of the industry so much.

“There are a lot of challenges as a lot of people try to pull you down at the time you are rising. The key is to ignore that negativity and remain focused. So far it has been good. Yes, favouritism exists and it is okay. Everyone has a favourite singer, actor, director. But favouritism is good as long as it does not hurt one mentally or his career,” shares Gaba.

A rank outsider in the industry, the singer says that it has been difficult for him but everything gets easy if one has a right team to back one up.

“I have a team which has faith in me and any experiments of mine. They welcome them with open arms and they understand the kind of work I do. Having a team backing you is necessity otherwise how will you reach your target audience. If you have talent and a team, you are going to shine on,” he explains.

Gaba recently debuted his new single, Kya Karu which also features Parampara Thakur. But the singer, who has dabbled with both Bollywood and independent music, has one clear preference.

“ I would prefer making indie more because Bollywood has a lot of situational songs and there are a lot of limitations. Indie music is totally free from all these aspects, so for me indie music any day,” he opines.

While there is no dearth of indie musicians these days, Gaba feels has a word of caution for those who want to have it easy in their careers.

“There is always a time for everything. A lot of new artistes are rising very fast but they don’t have direction that is why they lose it all very soon. Speed is not important, focus is,” he concludes.