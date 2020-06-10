Sections
Monali Thakur: Me and Maik got married in 2017

Singer- songwriter Monali Thakur reveals that she married to her German boyfriend, Maik Richter, in 2017, in Mumbai and only a handful of people, including their families, knew about their marriage.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 18:32 IST

By Samarth Goyal, Hindustan Times

Singer Monali Thakur has revealed that she married Maik Richter in 2017 in Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram/Monalithakur3)

It took a few giggles, but singer-songwriter Monali Thakur has finally revealed that she has been married to her German boyfriend, Maik Richter for almost three years now. “Yes, I am married to Mike. We got married in 2017. I guess we just never announced the wedding, because there was no wedding as such that took place. We only got married in front of our close friends and family,” reveals the 34-year-old singer.

 

The ceremony, Monali reveals, almost didn’t take place on the day it was supposed to. “He thought that he will get a Visa on arrival here, because he had read it somewhere on the Internet. So he was almost thrown out of the country. The day we were supposed to get married, he was kept at the airport like a kaidi,” she laughs. “But then the Indian government helped a lot. They made sure that we got married on the day we were supposed to,” she adds.

 



The couple started dating a year before they got married, and Monali recalls the cold Christmas eve of 2016, when Maik asked her to marry him. “Mereko woh minus teen ya minus chaar ki thand mein lekar aaya. And he proposed to me under the same tree, where we first met. It was all very lovely, and so very cold. So I had to say yes to him, because it was so cold and I was shivering!,” she laughs as she recalls.

 

The couple featured in the music video of Monali’s recently released single Dil Ka Fitoor. The National Award winning singer reveals that Maik was not the first choice for it. “Initially, there was a German model that was supposed to feature alongside me. But then my team felt that the chemistry might not be there or might not be as good as they’d want. So, I told Maik, he was going to feature in the video with me. Acha hai na! Paisa bhai bach gaya,” she jokes!

