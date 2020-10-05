Monali Thakur’s heartbroken note after father Shakti Thakur’s death: ‘I started dreaming because of you Baba’

Veteran singer-actor Shakti Thakur died on Monday morning at his residence in Kolkata, following a cardiac arrest, family members said. He was 73. His daughter, popular singer Monali Thakur paid him a tribute on social media.

Monali shared multiple pictures with her father and wrote a long note in his memory. Read it here:

“Sri Sakti Thakur.. my father, my all.. the core of my existence, my biggest critic and cheerleader and my Teacher.. the Angelic hand above my head.. amar Baba.. physically left us yesterday.. I had never seen a more kind hearted and a more humble person in my life.. not jack of all trades but truly master of many.. his humility surprised me throughout my life.. a brain too efficient for others to catch up to him..

I started dreaming because of you Baba.. seeing you spread magic with your talent and spirit and cheerfulness.. your strength made me want to be strong like you.. I am a heartbroken but an immensely proud daughter Baba.. And I will make you proud with everything I do in life.. I will continue following your steps and will only spread love.. I am and always will be forever grateful to you for your priceless, unparalleled Love that you gave me.. And I know there is no one else on earth who can love me the way you have loved me and you still do.. even while leaving you gave us no trouble.. you went away like a King!

I Love You so much Baba.. I feel you around me coz you are my Angel, protecting me from everything negative.. giving me wisdom.. I feel you more now.. Chhotu will be strong for you Baba..!! Amar Pronam tomake.. Mother Nature kept my prayers and didn’t make you suffer.. you went peacefully.. because Almighty takes care of such rare beautiful souls like you.. Amar Baba.. bhalo thheko.. Tomar Chhoton tomar kaachhe aashbe thik shomoy moto.. abar dekha hobe.. onek aador”

Shakti had been suffering from various age-related ailments over the past few years. His other daughter, Mehuli, said on Facebook, “My father is no more....he has died of massive cardiac arrest. Could not do anything.”

Condoling Thakur’s demise, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said his death was an “irreparable loss to the music world”. “Saddened to hear the news of Shakti Thakur’s demise. A noted playback singer in Bengali and Hindi films and an actor, Shakti Thakur gained popularity in the 80s as one of the contemporary modern music artists. His death is an irreparable loss to the music world,” the CM tweeted.

Thakur made his debut as a playback singer in Tapan Sinha’s Harmonium in 1976. He had regaled the audience with his melodious voice in several Bengali films in the 1980s.

(With inputs from PTI)

