Monali Thakur shares photos of Maik Richter’s romantic proposal with 50 roses: ‘I was crying’

Singer Monali Thakur, who recently came out in the open about secretly marrying Switzerland-based restaurateur Maik Richter three years ago, has now shared pictures of the romantic proposal. In an Instagram post, she revealed that he popped the question on Christmas Eve in 2016 with 50 red roses.

“Now that you all know.. I finally get to share the pictures of that beautiful day of my life when the boy proposed to me with 50 beautifully perfect red roses, asking me to marry him on the Christmas Eve of 2016.. at the same land where we met for the first time.. Yes cliche as ever, I was crying..... remember this @maaaik_richter @heynick555 @keil.gina? I can’t believe it’s been so many years already!,” she wrote.

Also read: Thapki Pyar Ki team member Irfan dies after testing Covid-19 positive, Jaya Bhattacharya pens emotional note

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Monali said that Maik proposed to her at the place where they first met, a year after they started dating. “Mereko woh minus teen ya minus chaar ki thand mein lekar aaya (He brought me out in the freezing cold; it was -3 or -4°C). And he proposed to me under the same tree, where we first met. It was all very lovely, and so very cold. So I had to say yes to him, because it was so cold and I was shivering!,” she laughed.

Monali and Maik got married in 2017 in the presence of a few close friends and family members. She did not announce the news as she intended to have another wedding, to which all her friends and industry colleagues would be invited. However, that kept getting pushed and three years passed by.

Currently, Monali is quarantining in Switzerland with Maik and his family. The couple featured together in her music video, Dil Ka Fitoor, which was released last week. The song has been composed by Kaushik-Guddu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more