MTV VMAs 2020 winners: Lady Gaga named Artist of the Year, The Weeknd wins Video of The Year
The MTV Video Music Awards aired on Sunday night. Lady Gaga, K-pop group BTS and Ariana Grande took home multiple awards.
The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were held as a mostly virtual event on Sunday, with some performances in front of a limited audience at locations in New York City.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga
SONG OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - “Rain On Me”
BEST COLLABORATION
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
BEST K-POP
BTS “On”
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST
Doja Cat
BEST POP
BTS – “On”
Also read | Taapsee Pannu: People on social media are being brainwashed into hating, I call these trolls my closeted well-wishers
BEST R&B
The Weeknd - “Blinding Lights”
BEST HIP-HOP
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
Follow @htshowbiz for more