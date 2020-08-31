MTV VMAs 2020 winners: Lady Gaga named Artist of the Year, The Weeknd wins Video of The Year

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were held as a mostly virtual event on Sunday, with some performances in front of a limited audience at locations in New York City.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - “Rain On Me”

BEST COLLABORATION

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

BEST K-POP

BTS “On”

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat

BEST POP

BTS – “On”

BEST R&B

The Weeknd - “Blinding Lights”

BEST HIP-HOP

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

