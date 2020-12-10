Sections
Home / Music / Music director Narendra Bhide dies of cardiac arrest at 47

Music director Narendra Bhide dies of cardiac arrest at 47

Music director Narendra Bhide’s music was popular across all ages, from children to adults. Filmmaker Sagar Vanjari said he and Bhide were looking forward to record a classical song together and were waiting for Covid pandemic to subside.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 11:59 IST

By Prachi Bari, Pune

Narendra Bhide dies at 47

Prominent music director Narendra Bhide died due to heart attack on Thursday morning at his Pune residence, family members said. Bhide was 47 and is survived by his parents, wife and two children.

A civil engineer by profession and passionate musician, Bhide’s music was popular across all ages, from children to adults. He gave music from plays like ‘A Paying Ghost’ (2015) to films like Deool Band (2015), Bioscope (2015), Harishchandrachi Factory, Sane Guruji and Sarivar Sari. He also acted in the film, Mulshi Pattern. He was the Director at the Pune-based studio Dawn Infotainment.

Bhide, popularly known among friends as Babdya, had learnt Indian classical music from Ustad Mohammad Hussain Khan Saheb, Swarraj Chhota Gandharva, Balasaheb Mate, Shaila Datar, Sudhir Datar, Suhas Datar and Western music from Hemant Godbole. He had made his mark in the music industry through many plays, serials, films and jingles. He was awarded Zee Gaurav (five times), Sahyadri Cine Award, State Drama Award (twice), V Shantaram Award, Shrikant Thackeray Award, M.A. Ta. Honors, State Film Awards etc.

The upcoming film Sarsenapati Hambirrao was the last film that he composed music for.



Actor Omkar Thatte said, “Bhide was extremely intelligent, and always thinking out of the box and well versed with the language of music. It is a big loss to the music industry.”

Also read: Sonu Sood tops 50 Asian Celebrities in The World list, says 'I won't stop till my last breath'

Film director Sagar Vanjari said he and Bhide were looking forward to record a classical song together and were waiting for Covid pandemic to subside. “However I will never have that opportunity now,” said Vanjari.

Actress Vibhawari Deshpande said, “Our association began with one act play for Puroshhotam Karadank representing Ferguson to a Grips Theatre and onwards for Harishchandrachi factory, he has been my musical co-traveler.”

