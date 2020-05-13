Music is beyond language and boundaries, says singer Avkash Mann

Sections
The 25-year-old singer is all set to release his fourth single ‘Jatt Di Star’ on May 14

Updated: May 13, 2020 17:35 IST

By Ribha Sood,

Punjabi singer Avkash Mann (HT PHOTO)

As his father and renowned Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann tells him “Kala, ik jazbaat hai,” artiste Avkash Mann too believes that music is nothing but an innate feeling that connects the mankind.

Avkash, who is a singer catering to the Indian diaspora and has lived in Canada and India, feels that music is beyond language and boundaries. He has sung English as well as Punjabi songs.

The young singer had started his musical journey in 2018 with the release of his first debut single in English titled ‘Away’, which was well received by the audience.

This was followed by ‘Tere Vaaste’, a Punjabi track, and another English single ‘Dreams’ in 2019. The 25-year-old singer is all set to release his fourth single ‘Jatt Di Star’ on May 14.



It is a Punjabi romantic pop song with Latin and tropical influences. It has been written by Mellow D and composed by Bharatt and Saurabh. The music video is shot by film director Sukh Sanghera in Cuba giving it a positive and fun vibe and making it a power-packed project.

While talking about the scope for non-film music, Avkash said the industry has a lot of potential. There are so many platforms for varied content and not limited to a particular region.

About the challenges in the field, he says there are no difficulties if one love the work they do.

