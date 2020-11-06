Neha Bhasin claps back at troll who asked why she went ‘nude’ to promote her new song Kehnde Rehnde

Singer Neha Bhasin has clapped back at a troll who accused her of going ‘nude’ to promote her new single, Kehnde Rehnde. He had asked during a Q&A session on Instagram, “Ur song abt society is good ...bt why are you promoting nude ?? M not understanding.”

Neha hit back with a video message: “Bhaisaab, ladka gaata hai ‘naach meri rani’, ‘naach meri laila’, ‘tu chocolate hai’, ‘tu sabzi bazaar hai’... Lekin ladki agar khud apni body ko bolti hai I love my body, toh isme buraai kya hai (Brother, men sing lyrics such as ‘dance, my queen’, ‘you are my chocolate’, ‘you are my vegetable market’... So when a woman sings about loving her body, what is the problem)?”

When a fan lauded Neha for advocating body positivity with her new song, she said, “Yes, it does, and that is why I did not make the effort to have the most chiselled body this time. (I’m) owning it...owning my Punjabi genes, the food that I ate during the quarantine, my curves and saying I love myself!”

According to the YouTube description of Kehnde Rehnde, it is ‘beyond a song, it is a collective sentiment of calling out the accepted culture of trolling, moral policing, gender bias and suffocating and gagging anyone who is not in line with the mass point of view’.

During the lockdown, Neha reunited with the members of her former band Viva - Anushka Manchanda, Mahua Kamat and Pratichee Mohapatra - to recreate their hit single Jaago Zara. The video was shot at their respective homes.

Talking about how their reunion came about, Neha told Hindustan Times that someone shared a meme of the song during the lockdown and they all commented on it. They all got on a conference call and reminisced about old times.

“It was probably also because the lockdown slowed all of us down, and reminded us of things that meant something at one point. Then we said why not do it for fans. Though there are no plans for us to get back together, it could be a little gift of sorts, and also a way to say thank you, because our exit was so abrupt, and we never got a chance to connect with fans and moved on,” she had said.

