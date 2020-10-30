Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh seal it with a kiss, singer shares new pics from engagement

Sections
Neha Kakkar has shared another set of pictures from her multiple wedding functions. Neha and Rohanpreet can be seen sealing it with a kiss at their ring ceremony.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 14:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married on October 24.

Singer Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet are still very much in the mood for celebration after getting married on October 24. After sharing pictures from the wedding, Neha has now shared pictures from their ring ceremony, with one of them featuring a kiss.

Sharing the pictures, Neha thanked Anita Dongre for their look and wrote: “Thank youuu sooo much @anitadongre Mam!! #NehuPreet will always be thankful to You for dressing us up for our best days.” Among the bunch of pictures was an image of Neha putting a ring on Rohanpreet’s finger while another one featured the two sharing a kiss.

 

Earlier, in the day, Neha had shared pictures of her function where she wore a blood red ensemble. She had thanked designer duo Falguni and Peacock for the overall look. It may be recalled that Neha had chosen specific colours for her various functions. It began will a simple mustard yellow sari for her haldi ritual. That was followed dull green outfit, meant for her mehendi function. She chose a power pink and peach lehenga choli for her Anand Karaj function while opting for pristine white for her reception.

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah attacked by goons, CCTV footage of incident shared online

In early October, there was much speculation that the singer was all set to marry Rohanpreet, one of the contestants from last year’s reality TV show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which also featured Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The couple never confirmed the rumours but did not deny them either. There was much confusion as she was also promoting her new music video, Nehu Da Vyah, which also featured Rohanpreet. There were a few who doubted all the buzz also because a similar news had spread about her marrying Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan, a show on which she was one of the judges. That turned out to be a hoax as it was meant for promoting the programme.

