Sections
E-Paper
Home / Music / Neha Kakkar announces Nehu Da Vyah with Rohanpreet Singh on Oct 21, Vishal Dadlani asks if it is wedding announcement or a song

Neha Kakkar announces Nehu Da Vyah with Rohanpreet Singh on Oct 21, Vishal Dadlani asks if it is wedding announcement or a song

Neha Kakkar announced her new single, Nehu Da Vyah, with Rohanpreet Singh. The song, of which she is also the singer and lyricist, will be out on October 21.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 14:50 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s song Nehu Da Vyah will release next week.

After much conjecture about her wedding with singer Rohanpreet Singh, singer Neha Kakkar has revealed the secret behind ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ - it is her new single. The song, Neha and Rohanpreet’s first collaboration, will be out on October 21. She shared the cover art on her Instagram page, which credits her as the composer and lyricist as well.

In the picture, Neha is seen dressed in a baby pink ethnic outfit, as she gazes lovingly at Rohanpreet, who sits beside her. He is wearing a plain white kurta-pyjama set.

Composer-singer Tony Kakkar, Neha’s brother, expressed his delight. “I am so excited.. Jumping,” he commented on the post. In another comment, he wrote, “Composed and written by Nehuuuuu… How talented yaaaaar.”

However, some were still puzzled about whether Neha was announcing her wedding or simply a new song. Rohanpreet’s comment seemed to confound people all the more. He wrote, “I love you nehu babuu @nehakakkar,” followed by heart and heart eyes emojis.



Rapper Badshah wrote, “Yaar badi confusion hai (There is so much confusion).” Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Arre! Now I’m confused again! Is this a wedding or a new song/film? Saaf saaf bataao (Tell us clearly), guys!! Kapde silvaane hain (Do I get new clothes stitched), ya download/ stream/like/share karna hai!?,” followed by a number of laughing emojis.

 

Also read | Richa Chadha wins ‘unconditional apology’ from actor who made defamatory comments, KRK says ‘won’t make public comments’

Neha seemingly made her relationship with Rohanpreet official recently. Sharing a picture of them twinning in black outfits, she wrote, “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet.” He commented on the post, “@nehakakkar Babuuuuuuuu i love youuuuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaaan. YES I AM ONLY YOURS. MERI ZINDAGI.”

Earlier this month, a picture of Neha with Rohanpreet and his parents went viral. It was speculated that the photo was from their roka ceremony. However, neither of them confirmed or denied the rumours.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Canada accuses China of ‘coercive diplomacy’
Oct 14, 2020 15:14 IST
‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother
Oct 14, 2020 13:53 IST
India demolishes China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off in 3 points
Oct 14, 2020 14:38 IST
In 1st response to same-sex marriage, Centre cites 5,000 yrs of Sanatan Dharma
Oct 14, 2020 15:15 IST

latest news

Pakistan PM’s aide faces criticism for linking India to 2014 Peshawar school attack
Oct 14, 2020 15:32 IST
Video of driverless Premier Padmini car in Tamil Nadu leaves people baffled
Oct 14, 2020 15:37 IST
Anita Hassanandani shares pics from babymoon. See here
Oct 14, 2020 15:28 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Sharad Yadav’s daughter joins Congress
Oct 14, 2020 15:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.