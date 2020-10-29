Neha Kakkar changes her name on Instagram after wedding with Rohanpreet Singh

Singer Neha Kakkar has added Mrs Singh to her name on Instagram, days after her grand nuptials with singer Rohanpreet Singh. Their wedding festivities spanned over a number of days, with functions taking place in Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigarh.

Neha and Rohanpreet’s roka ceremony took place on September 21 in Mumbai. The celebrations in Delhi kicked off with haldi and mehendi ceremonies as well as a sangeet night on October 23. The following day, they got married in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in the morning. In the evening, they tied the knot according to Hindu rituals.

Finally, Neha and Rohanpreet headed to Chandigarh for their reception, which concluded the celebrations with a bang. The function, which took place on October 26 at The Amaltas, started included a cake-cutting ceremony, followed by singing and dancing.

Just days before their wedding, Neha and Rohanpreet came out with their first single, a wedding-themed song titled Nehu Da Vyah. She was also credited as the composer and lyricist of the song.

Neha and Rohanpreet shared pictures of their wedding with the hashtags #NehuPreet, an amalgamation of their names, and #NehuDaVyah. Sharing a picture of Neha from their Hindu ceremony, Rohanpreet had called her the ‘prettiest woman in the world’. “My Bride! @nehakakkar Perfection. Prettiest Woman in the world. Thank You Waheguru Ji! Thank you Mata Rani,” he had written.

It was only earlier this month that Neha made their relationship Instagram-official by introducing Rohanpreet as ‘mine’ in a post. In another post, she suggested that sparks flew between them instantly. Sharing a picture with him, she wrote, “Jab we met!”@rohanpreetsingh #LoveAtFirstSight #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet.”

Neha has a number of chartbusters to her credit, such as O Saki Saki from Batla House, Badri Ki Dulhania from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Aankh Marey from Simmba and Manali Trance from The Shaukeens, among many others. Rohanpreet, meanwhile, has participated in the music reality shows Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs and Rising Star. He was last seen as one of actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill’s suitors in the swayamvar-themed show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

