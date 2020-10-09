Neha Kakkar confirms relationship with Rohanpreet Singh amid wedding rumours, says ‘you are mine’. See pic

Singer Neha Kakkar appears to have made her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh Instagram-official as she shared a photo with him and captioned it, ‘You’re mine’. She also shared a hashtag ‘NehuPreet’. There have been strong rumours that Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding is expected to take place later this month.

To this, Rohanpreet replied, “@nehakakkar Babuuuuuu I love youuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaan YES I AM ONLY YOURS MERI ZINDAGI.” Their PDA continued as Neha said, “Rohu You’re Soooo Cute.”

The wedding is expected to take place on October 24, as per reports. A few days ago, a photo of Neha and Rohanpreet went viral and was rumoured to be from their roka ceremony. The duo was seen sitting together with his parents. Neha, though dressed in casuals, was seen sitting with a large, decorated gift bag in her lap.

Earlier, Rohanpreet had shared a photo with Neha and said, “Shukar Hai Mere Rabba!” Neha’s siblings Sonu and Tony Kakkar had dropped comments on the photo. In another Instagram story, Rohanpreet also called Neha ‘Meri Zindagi’ while congratulating her for 1 billion views on her song Mile Ho Tum.

The two sparked relationship rumours after they shared a video of themselves lip-synching to the song Challa. He is seen putting a ring on Neha’s finger and wrote, “#DiamondDaChalla With Most Beautiful DOLL I’ve Never Seen Such a Beautiful Soul in my life Amazing Song by One and Only The @nehakakka #ReelKaroFeelKaro #ReelItFeelIt,” he wrote.

Her ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli had reacted to the news. Speaking to ETimes, he had said: “Well if Neha is indeed getting married, I am happy for her. She’s moving on in her life, she has somebody and it’s great to see that.”

Rohanpreet earlier appeared as a contestant on a wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra were looking for a suitable partner. He also participated in the musical reality show India’s Rising Star season 2, of which he was the first runner-up.

Neha was earlier rumoured to be getting married to Aditya Narayan, which later turned out to be a PR strategy to increase the ratings of Indian Idol. She is yet to comment on her relationship or rumoured wedding with Rohanpreet.