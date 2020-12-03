Sections
Neha Kakkar drops adorable birthday surprise for ‘pati parmeshwar’ Rohanpreet Singh, watch video

Neha Kakkar shared an adorable birthday wish for husband Rohanpreet Singh and also organised a small celebration with family and friends.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 13:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Neha Kakkar with Rohanpreet Singh on his birthday.

Neha Kakkar shared a birthday wish for husband Rohanpreet Singh on Thursday and also surprised him with a celebration. The couple married in October after a whirlwind romance.

Sharing photos of the two of them before they took to the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show, Neha wrote, “Tujhse Shuru Hui, Tujhpe Hi Khatm Ho Duniya Meri! Happy Birthday to the one bcz of whom I feel life is worth living. Most Caring Loving Husband @rohanpreetsingh You are worth every happiness in the world!!! Every Every Happiness!!!! I love you my Partner for Life, My Pati Parmeshwar #NehuPreet on #TheKapilSharmaShow Soon And NehuPreet’s Styling again done by Meee Yours Truly #NehaKakkar.”

 

 

In an inside video from Rohanpreet’s birthday celebrations, he can be seen cutting a cake. After offering the first slice to Neha, he fed the cake to others around him. He also shared the video and wrote, “Thank you so much my beautiful babu @nehakakkar for everything. Touchwood jab se aap meri zindagi mein aaye ho aapne har din khushiyon se bhar diya hai main aapko jitna bhi thanks karun vo kam hai… I love you soo much mera putt! You are the best my beautiful wife. Rabb meri umar v tuhan laa deve.”

Neha and Rohanpreet will also be seen on Kapil Sharma’s show. Rohanpreet will be seen proposing to Neha on the show as they will speak about their romance and wedding. “My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he was the one for me,” Neha earlier said

