Neha Kakkar goes 'awww' as Rohanpreet Singh sings for her, says 'I love you baby'. Watch

Neha Kakkar goes ‘awww’ as Rohanpreet Singh sings for her, says ‘I love you baby’. Watch

Neha Kakkar has shared a video of husband Rohanpreet Singh singing a romantic song exclusively for her at home, while holding her hand.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 08:54 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar in a glimpse from the video.

Neha Kakkar has shared a romantic video with husband Rohanpreet Singh and it is all about how the two are deeply in love. The two had tied the knot in October last year and are seen holding hands as Rohanpreet sings a romantic song for Neha.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Neha wrote in caption, “My View, My Morning, My Night, The Sound I live with!!! One and Only @rohanpreetsingh #RohanpreetSings #NehuPreet #DoGallan What a song!! @officialgarrysandhu.”

 

Rohanpreet, also a singer, is seen singing Garry Sandhu’s Do Gallan for Neha while holding her hand. She is seen reacting to it saying ‘awww’ and repeatedly saying ‘I love you’.



The fans and friends of the two loved the two and showered them with love. Mahhi Vij reacted to it with an “Awwww” along with a heart. Singer Rupali Jagga called them, “Cutiieeeesssss,” while rapper Mellow D commented, “You Two” with two hearts.

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot on October 24 in a multiple-day ceremony. Besides an Anand Karaj ceremony, they also took part in a haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremony along with their family members and friends.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor shares pic with Saif Ali Khan as Bhoot Police team leaves for final shoot in Jaisalmer

The couple fuelled their linkup rumours by sharing romantic posts about each other on Instagram and launched their first music video Nehu Da Vyah, days before the wedding. The wedding rumours were being passed off as a publicity stunt and were laid to rest only when the two actually got married. The two are now out with another music video, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, their first after their wedding. The first poster of the song showed Neha sporting a baby bump, which fuelled rumours that the singer was expecting her first child. However, it turned out to be a publicity stunt as Neha plays a pregnant woman in the song who loses her husband before the birth of her child. They also made their first joint appearance on Indian Idol as part of the album’s promotions.

