Neha Kakkar, husband Rohanpreet Singh kiss under the desert skies as they honeymoon in Dubai, see pics

Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh are on their honeymoon in the UAE and have been keeping their fans updated with a tonne of pictures on Instagram. Neha has now shared several pictures from their romantic evening at a luxury resort in Dubai.

Sharing a new series of pictures from Atlantis, Neha wrote, “Honeymoon Diaries!! #NehuPreet.” The first picture shows the couple sharing a kiss in a romantic setting on the sand with the Atlantis in the background. Another picture shows Rohanpreet standing with Neha in his arms at the same location. There is also another picture of them giving each other a kiss under the night sky at the same location. There are also candid pictures of the couple posing for the camera with pineapples in their hands as they soak some sun on the water front.

One of the pictures shows them posing alongside a water bank with ‘I love you Neha’ written on sand. Another shows them enjoying fireworks during a separate outing.

Neha shared a separate post to show a glimpse of their luxury suite in Dubai. She captioned it, “Best Honeymoon #NehuPreet.” The photos rose petals spread in the shape of a heart on the floor.

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot in an Anand Karaj ceremony on October 23 in Delhi, followed by a Hindu wedding on the same day. It was preceded by multiple pre-wedding functions including haldi, mehendi and sangeet. The wedding ceremonies were followed by a lavish reception in Chandigarh.

Neha and Rohanpreet had left their fans guessing about their wedding as they released a song, Nehu Da Vyah around the same time. The same song featured in all most of their candid videos shot during various functions.

