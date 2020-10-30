Neha Kakkar posts fresh pics from wedding, husband Rohanpreet calls her ‘my most beautiful princess’

Singer Neha Kakkar’s fairytale wedding is over but the euphoria around it is still fresh. Neha posted fresh pictures from her nuptials on Instagram and adding the sweetest comments was her husband Rohanpreet Singh.

Sharing a couple of pictures in a red lehenga, she wrote: “Oh my god!!!! @falgunishanepeacockindia Best Designers Ever! Never thought I can look this good but they made it possible!! Huge respect and love for You @rohanpreetsingh and I are your biggest Fans.” The pictures show her in a deep red lehenga choli, heavy gold and kundan jewellery and traditional red and white bangles, worn by many North Indian brides.

Commenting on them was Rohanpreet, who wrote: “My Most Beautiful Princess!!!!”

She posted another bunch of pictures from the same function and wrote, this time addressing her many fans: “You know My #NeHearts? Your Nehu is the Happiest Bride and it’s all because of My Mr. Singh! Thank you god! Thank you @rohanpreetsingh.” These pictures featured the sindoor (vermillion) and mangalsutra (sacred necklace of gold and black beads) rituals as well.

Rohanpreet wrote about his bride: “Hello #NeHearts Do you know? Your Nehu made me the Luckiest nd Happiest Groom ever!! Thank you sooooo much mera nehu babuuuuu.”

Neha and Rohanpreet got married on October 24 in what was a multiple-functions affair. They had a Anand Karaj ceremony too, for which the duo was dressed in richly embroidered but gentle colours of peach and pink. She also had her haldi and mehendi ceremonies ahead of the wedding.

After the first rumours appeared at the beginning of the month, Neha had kept her fans guessing about whether or not she was getting married to Rohanpreet. The duo did not talk on the matter, neither did they confirm nor did they deny. Matters got confusing as the duo also appeared in a music album called Nehu Da Vyah, days before the actual wedding.

