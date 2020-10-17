Neha Kakkar’s boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh shares adorable photo: ‘We look good together, don’t we?’

Rumour has it that Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar will tie the knot soon.

Singer Rohanpreet Singh shared a sweet photo with his girlfriend, singer Neha Kakkar, and asked their fans if they made for a cute couple. She was dressed in a pink strapless gown, while he wore a black tuxedo, as they smiled for the camera.

“We Look Good Together!!!!! Don’t we? Touchwood. Meet #NehuPreet from #NehuDaVyah. @nehakakkar Babuuuuu,” he wrote in his Instagram post. “Oh yesss baby!!!!,” she replied.

Neha and Rohanpreet have been keeping fans guessing with their mushy Instagram posts, with the hashtag #NehuPreet, an amalgamation of their names. It is rumoured that they are set to tie the knot in the coming days.

Recently, Neha introduced Rohanpreet as ‘mine’ on Instagram. In another post, she shared a picture with him and wrote, “Jab we met!”@rohanpreetsingh #LoveAtFirstSight #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet.” She said in a third post, “I have Rohu in my mind all the time.”

However, Neha recently announced her new single, Nehu Da Vyah, which marks her first collaboration with Rohanpreet. She is the composer and lyricist of the song as well. This announcement confused fans and led them to speculate that the wedding rumours might be a promotional gimmick.

In the past, Neha and Aditya Narayan’s wedding rumours were used as a publicity stunt to boost the ratings of Indian Idol 11. She was a judge on the show, while he was its host. Their respective parents even came on the show to give their blessings to the union, but it was all part of the gimmick.

Recently, a picture made its way to the internet and fans speculated that it was from Neha and Rohanpreet’s roka ceremony. The photo, shared by a fan club, showed the two of them sitting on a sofa, with his parents. A large gift bag could be seen on her lap.

