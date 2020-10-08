Sections
Home / Music / Neha Kakkar’s rumoured beau Rohanpreet Singh leaves a cute comment as her album Mile Ho Tum Humko clocks 1 billion views

Neha Kakkar’s rumoured beau Rohanpreet Singh leaves a cute comment as her album Mile Ho Tum Humko clocks 1 billion views

Neha Kakkar shared a happy news about her latest album clocking 1 billion views. Sharing her happiness was former Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Rohanpreet Singh.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 12:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times NEw Delhi

Rohanpreet Singh left a comment on Neha Kakkar’s post.

Singer Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to post a video with her brother, music composer Tony Kakkar, to celebrate as their latest album Mile Ho Tum Humko touched one billion in views. What was special though was a sweet comment from former contestant of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Rohanpreet Singh.

Sharing the video, Neha wrote: “1 Billion #MileHoTumHumko @tonykakkar 1st Indian Love Song to reach #1Billion Views.” Incidentally, it also became the first Indian love song to achieve such a feet. The happy news was received well by all her fans, but it was Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s contestant Rohanpreet Singh which caught the eye. Rumoured to her boyfriend, he wrote: “God’s Favourite Children Indeed! Love you both Party!!!”

 

Couple of days back, rumours were rife that Neha was all set to marry Rohanpreet on October 24. On Wednesday, pictures from their supposed roka ceremony flooded the internet. The two have been tight-lipped about it, but Neha’s friend told Bollywood Hungama that there was no truth to the news. She was quoted as saying: “No she’s not getting married. The Rohanpreet rumour is just as phony as the earlier Aditya Narayan marriage hoax. I don’t know why Neha allows herself to be a part of such cheap publicity gimmicks. And more importantly, how and why do the media fall for it repeatedly?,” the unnamed friend said.

There have been rumours of Neha Kakkar’s wedding to Rohanpreet Singh.

Even her ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli had reacted to the news. Speaking to ETimes, he had said: “Well if Neha is indeed getting married, I am happy for her. She’s moving on in her life, she has somebody and it’s great to see that.”

Also read: Bobby Deol says Shekhar Kapur quit Barsaat after 27 days, left him frustrated; dad Dharmendra had to step in to save the day

The singer and Himansh dated for four long years before their breakup in 2018. Speaking about it, in 2019, Neha had told Dainik Bhaskar, “Right now, all I can say is that being single is the best feeling of my life. You know what, when I was in a relationship, I was not being able to give time to my family and my friends. At that time, I dedicated all my time and energy to that person who does not deserve it. And guess what, in spite of giving him so much time, he always complained of not being together.”

