Neha Kakkar’s wedding looks inspired by Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Anushka bridal outfits: Internet says ‘it’s a remake’

Celebrity weddings give all of us outfit, decor and style inspirations. It looks like singer Neha Kakkar was also quite inspired by Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra’s weddings and implements quite a few elements from their wedding on her own wedding with singer Rohanpreet Singh last week.

Twitter and Instagram users are sharing pictures and memes, pointing out the similarities. The reactions were first sparked by her pure red lehenga that looked like what Priyanka wore for her Hindu wedding ceremony with Nick Jonas in December 2018. Priyanka’s lehenga was by Sabyasachi and she wore the long red veil almost a foot below her face in a chic but gothic style. Neha’s lehenga is by Falguni and Shane Peacock and she, too, wore the red veil in a similar style.

Then her wedding pictures reminded people of Anushka and Virat Kohli’s wedding in 2017.With hues of blush pink and peaches, Neha and Rohanpreet’s outfits did look a lot like Anushka and Virat’s. Both Anushka and Neha’s lehengas were by Sabyasachi.

Finally, pictures from Neha’s wedding reception show her wearing a white lehenga with a veil over her head. This look also reminded people of Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception in 2018 when she wore a white saree with a veil over her head.

While some people called her out on social media for wearing clothes inspired by Bollywood personalities, her fans defended her and said it is up to the bride what she wants to wear. “Songs remake is okay, but wedding dress too?? Aree Madam... Please do something original,” wrote one.

Neha’s fans defended her against the comments. “Neha Kakkar is being trolled for wearing Anushka, Priyanka & Deepika inspired looks for her wedding and I think it’s wholly unfair. Every bride has dream of how they wish to look on their weddings & it’s almost always inspired from someone’s look. To troll for that is horrible,” wrote one.

Also read: Fatima Sana Shaikh on boycott calls for films: ‘Whether you watch a film or not, don’t have an agenda behind it’

The singer had recently responded to all the meme that were being made on her for using mushy words for Rohanpreet. Neha addressed the issue and wrote: “For all the meme accounts and their haters too. I have been seeing my memes since so long! I think today I want to say something. So.. It’s a request to the people who see memes and get offended. Plz don’t abuse these people, everybody has some job to do in life, which makes them feel complete and if making memes is their job or if making random funny memes gives them Happiness, let them be!”

She added, “And memes bante hi famous personalities ke hain. So if I am in this field where I have got fame. I have to accept all this and let them be happy. God bless everyone! Stay happy! bus kisika dil mat dukhaana yaar.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter