Neha Kakkar says it was ‘love at first sight’ with Rohanpreet Singh, shares a new loved-up pic

Singer Neha Kakkar posted a new picture with Rohanpreet Singh on Instagram. The singer has been sending confusing messages to her many fans. While there is much speculation about her wedding, she has been talking a fair deal about her new song, Nehu da Vyah, which incidentally features Rohanpreet.

On Friday, she posted a new picture with him and wrote on Instagram, “Jab we met!”@rohanpreetsingh #LoveAtFirstSight #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet.”

Some time ago, she had posted a picture of their music video and had written: “#NehuDaVyah by #NehaKakkar featuring My Rohu @rohanpreetsingh 21st October #NehuPreet.” The cover picture of the album says - Neha Kakkar weds Rohanpreet Singh. Her overall messaging has confused not just her fans at large, but her industry colleagues too. Reacting to the picture, Vishal Dadlani wrote in the comments section: “Arre! Now I’m confused again! @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh Is this a wedding or a new song/film? Saaf saaf bataao, guys!! Kapde silvaane hain, ya download/stream/like/share karna hai!?

Also read: Rajpal Yadav opens up on serving jail time: ‘I don’t want to carry the burden of the past’

A week back, reports emerged that suggested that the two may tie the knot. While neither has confirmed it, there were reports that said that the wedding was to take place on October 24. A few days later, a picture made its way to the internet and fans speculated that it was from their roka ceremony. The photo, shared by an Instagram fan account, shows Neha and Rohanpreet sitting on a sofa, joined by a man and a woman on either side. A look at Rohanpreet’s Instagram page that they are his parents. Neha was dressed in casuals but is seen sitting with a large, decorated gift bag on her lap.

As a later development, while still remaining silent on the wedding rumour, Neha posted a picture with Rohanpreet and wrote: “You are mine.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter