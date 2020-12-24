Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Music / Neha Kakkar says she stopped talking to Rohanpreet Singh as he was not ready for marriage, then he drunkenly proposed one day

Neha Kakkar says she stopped talking to Rohanpreet Singh as he was not ready for marriage, then he drunkenly proposed one day

Neha Kakkar revealed how Rohanpreet Singh was initially not ready for marriage but drunkenly messaged her one day, saying that he can’t live without her and wants to get hitched.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 14:15 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October, two months after they first met.

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh met in August at the shoot of the music video of Nehu Da Vyah. Two months later, after a whirlwind romance, they got married in multiple ceremonies.

During a joint appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Neha revealed that Rohanpreet asked for her Snapchat ID after the shoot, and that is how they started talking. She said that she made it clear that she wanted to get married, as she felt that she was at the age to settle down. He told her that he was just 25 years old and not ready to tie the knot just yet.

Neha and Rohanpreet stopped talking for a while after this. However, one day, after exchanging greetings, he told her, “Nehu, I can’t live without you. Let’s get married.” She could hardly believe it. “Inhone 2-3 beer chadhayi hui thi. Maine socha, beer chadhayi hui hai, chhodo, subah bhool jayenge (He had downed two-three beers. I thought, ‘He is drunk, he will forget what he said in the morning’),” she said.

 



Also read | AK vs AK movie review: Anil Kapoor unleashes inner Chembur against Anurag Kashyap in inventive but inconsistent Netflix film

The next morning, Neha flew to Chandigarh for the shoot of another music video and Rohanpreet came to meet her in her hotel room. She revealed, “Yeh kehte hai, ‘Nehu, kal ki baat yaad hai na?’ Maine kaha, ‘Pee thi aapne, mujhe kyun nahi yaad rahegi?’ (He asked if I remembered what happened last night. I said, ‘You were the one who was drinking, why will I not remember?’).”

When Neha realised that Rohanpreet was serious, she asked him to speak to her mother, who also came to the shoot. She said that her mother instantly took to him.

Recently, Neha stoked pregnancy rumours when she shared a picture with Rohanpreet, in which she could be seen with what appeared to be a baby bump. However, it turned out to be a still from their next music video, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, in which she is shown to be pregnant.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
by Sweta Goswami
China targets Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group, orders probe for ‘monopolistic practices’
by Sutirtho Patranobis
Congress delegation meets President, seeks repeal of three farm laws
by Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
Farm laws: Priyanka Gandhi, on her way to meet President, detained
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

How Delhi will vaccinate people against Covid-19. All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Neha Kakkar reveals how Rohanpreet Singh drunkenly proposed to her. Watch
by HT Entertainment Desk
Devoleena, Rupal recreate Rasode Mein Kaun Tha on stage, watch
by HT Entertainment Desk
Time for family fun: Juhi Chawla’s special efforts for Christmas!
by Kavita Awaasthi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.