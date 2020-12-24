Neha Kakkar says she stopped talking to Rohanpreet Singh as he was not ready for marriage, then he drunkenly proposed one day

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh met in August at the shoot of the music video of Nehu Da Vyah. Two months later, after a whirlwind romance, they got married in multiple ceremonies.

During a joint appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Neha revealed that Rohanpreet asked for her Snapchat ID after the shoot, and that is how they started talking. She said that she made it clear that she wanted to get married, as she felt that she was at the age to settle down. He told her that he was just 25 years old and not ready to tie the knot just yet.

Neha and Rohanpreet stopped talking for a while after this. However, one day, after exchanging greetings, he told her, “Nehu, I can’t live without you. Let’s get married.” She could hardly believe it. “Inhone 2-3 beer chadhayi hui thi. Maine socha, beer chadhayi hui hai, chhodo, subah bhool jayenge (He had downed two-three beers. I thought, ‘He is drunk, he will forget what he said in the morning’),” she said.

The next morning, Neha flew to Chandigarh for the shoot of another music video and Rohanpreet came to meet her in her hotel room. She revealed, “Yeh kehte hai, ‘Nehu, kal ki baat yaad hai na?’ Maine kaha, ‘Pee thi aapne, mujhe kyun nahi yaad rahegi?’ (He asked if I remembered what happened last night. I said, ‘You were the one who was drinking, why will I not remember?’).”

When Neha realised that Rohanpreet was serious, she asked him to speak to her mother, who also came to the shoot. She said that her mother instantly took to him.

Recently, Neha stoked pregnancy rumours when she shared a picture with Rohanpreet, in which she could be seen with what appeared to be a baby bump. However, it turned out to be a still from their next music video, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, in which she is shown to be pregnant.

