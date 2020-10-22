Neha Kakkar shares romantic pics with Rohanpreet Singh, talks about the time when he proposed to her

A day after their much-awaited song, Nehu Da Vyah released, singer Neha Kakkar has revealed details from the time when Rohanpreet Singh proposed her for marriage. She also shared pictures showcasing the duo.

In the pictures, Neha in a white dress and a colourful stole draped like a dupatta. He is wearing red tshirt, yellow turban and a pair of track pants. We also see the couple holding a placard with the question “will you marry me?” written. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “The day He proposed to Me!! @rohanpreetsingh Life is more beautiful with You #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah.”

Neha had also shared a love-filled video from their roka ceremony on Wednesday that showed Neha and Rohanpreet dancing as they arrived at the venue. “#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad Thank youu for throwing the best event,” she captioned it.

Earlier this week, they had also shared a video from the time when she first met his parents “The day he made me meet His Parents and Family Love You @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet”

Also read: Saif Ali Khan dismisses reports of him buying back Pataudi Palace, calls Rs 800 crore price tag ‘a massive exaggeration’

As per reports, Neha and Rohanpreet will have a registered marriage on October 22, and the wedding ceremony will be held in Delhi on October 24. An invitation card of their wedding reception was recently leaked online. As per the invite, the reception will be held on October 26 at The Amaltas, in Mohali, Punjab.

Follow @htshowbiz for more