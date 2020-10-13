Neha Kakkar sings at a jagran as a child, her rendition of ‘chaddi pehen ke phool khila hai’ goes viral

Singer Neha Kakkar seems to be gearing up to tie the knot with rumoured boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh. As she continues to make headlines for her impending wedding, a childhood video of the actor from one of her jagran performances has surfaced online.

In the video, a young Neha can be seen enthusiastically singing the popular song Chaddi Pahan Ke Phool Khila Hai at an event. She is seen in a ruffled blue dress and has a short haircut. She has a flower garland around her neck as she confidently sings with a mic in her hand. She even ends the performance with “Bol saache darbar ki jai.”

Neha recently fuelled the rumours of her plans to wed Rohanpreet soon. She dropped a few happy pictures of herself in a red salwar-kameez on Instagram and used the hashtag #NehuDaVyah in her caption. She wrote, “‘Aaja Chal Vyah Karwaiye Lock Down Wich Katt Hone Kharche’. This is my favourite line from #DiamondDaChalla Song. Which line is Your fav? #NehuDaVyah.”

It all started when Neha shared a picture with Rohanpreet that featured them twinning in black and captioned it, “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet.” Rohanpreet also reacted in the same vein and commented, “@nehakakkar Babuuuuuuuu i love youuuuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaaan. YES I AM ONLY YOURS. MERI ZINDAGI.”

Before that, Neha made headlines when her name appeared at the top of the merit list of a college in West Bengal’s Malda district. The authorities of Manikchak College in Malda district said that they spotted the playback singer’s name after the first merit list was published on Friday and already brought out a fresh one correcting the anomaly, principal Aniruddha Chakraborty said.

“We have filed complaints at the local police station and the cyber crime cell of West Bengal Police. It is an act of mischief by some people who want to malign the higher education system and the transparent online admission process by including such names in the merit list,” he said on Sunday. The college students’ union run by the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad said that there seems to be a design behind such incidents as Bollywood actor Sunny Leone’s name had figured similarly in merit list of three other colleges on successive days.

