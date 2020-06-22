Neha Kakkar takes break from social media to stay away from hatred, nepotism, jealousy: ‘Don’t worry I’m not dying lol’

Neha Kakkar is currently among the most sought after female singers in Bollywood.

Singer Neha Kakkar has shared a statement on Instagram about taking a break from social media for a couple of days. She said she want to be away from ‘nepotism, jealousy, judgements’.

“Going back to sleep! Plz wake me up when there’s a better world. The world where there’s Feedom, Love, Respect, Care, Fun, Acceptance, Good People. Not Hatred, Nepotism, Jealousy, Judgements, Bossy People, Hitlers,Murders, Suicides, Bad People. Good Night!!!! Don’t worry I’m not dying. Loll just going away for a couple of days,” Neha wrote in her post.

“I’m sorry if this makes anybody feel bad! But this is what I have been feeling since a long long time but not able to say it, just trying my best to be happy but not really happening. I’m a human being and that too a very emotional one. So.. Yeh Sab.. It hurts me.. Don’t worry I’m okay.. Love you guys Specially My #NeHearts,” she wrote as the caption.

Also read: Sona Mohapatra on Salman Khan’s request to fans: ‘Large hearted PR move from poster boy of toxic masculinity’

Last week, Sonakshi Sinha had also quit Twitter after she was trolled on social media. Several celebrities and star kids are being targeted by the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide last Sunday.

“I wish all those haters and trolls lots of love and healing, or you can continue with the hate but please know it’ll never reach me,” Sonakshi said in a video posted on Instagram. The 33-year-old actor said she realised staying away from Twitter is beneficial for her. On Sunday, actor Sonam Kapoor also opened up about the social media abuse she has been receiving amid the ‘outsider versus insider’ debate.

The music industry has also been involved in the controversy, after singer Sonu Nigam shared a video on how a couple of major music labels favour a few singers above others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more