Sections
Home / Music / Neha Kakkar takes break from social media to stay away from hatred, nepotism, jealousy: ‘Don’t worry I’m not dying lol’

Neha Kakkar takes break from social media to stay away from hatred, nepotism, jealousy: ‘Don’t worry I’m not dying lol’

Neha Kakkar has shared a new post about taking a break from social media to avoid all the talk around nepotism and jealousy.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 19:46 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Neha Kakkar is currently among the most sought after female singers in Bollywood.

Singer Neha Kakkar has shared a statement on Instagram about taking a break from social media for a couple of days. She said she want to be away from ‘nepotism, jealousy, judgements’.

“Going back to sleep! Plz wake me up when there’s a better world. The world where there’s Feedom, Love, Respect, Care, Fun, Acceptance, Good People. Not Hatred, Nepotism, Jealousy, Judgements, Bossy People, Hitlers,Murders, Suicides, Bad People. Good Night!!!! Don’t worry I’m not dying. Loll just going away for a couple of days,” Neha wrote in her post.

 

“I’m sorry if this makes anybody feel bad! But this is what I have been feeling since a long long time but not able to say it, just trying my best to be happy but not really happening. I’m a human being and that too a very emotional one. So.. Yeh Sab.. It hurts me.. Don’t worry I’m okay.. Love you guys Specially My #NeHearts,” she wrote as the caption.



Also read: Sona Mohapatra on Salman Khan’s request to fans: ‘Large hearted PR move from poster boy of toxic masculinity’

Last week, Sonakshi Sinha had also quit Twitter after she was trolled on social media. Several celebrities and star kids are being targeted by the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide last Sunday.

“I wish all those haters and trolls lots of love and healing, or you can continue with the hate but please know it’ll never reach me,” Sonakshi said in a video posted on Instagram. The 33-year-old actor said she realised staying away from Twitter is beneficial for her. On Sunday, actor Sonam Kapoor also opened up about the social media abuse she has been receiving amid the ‘outsider versus insider’ debate.

The music industry has also been involved in the controversy, after singer Sonu Nigam shared a video on how a couple of major music labels favour a few singers above others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

59 suspected Covid-19 patients begin isolation in Covid Coaches at UP’s Mau
Jun 22, 2020 20:22 IST
SOPs being modified in light of hot weather in Jammu, says Dr Jitendra
Jun 22, 2020 20:17 IST
Monsoon expected to hit Chandigarh by Thursday
Jun 22, 2020 20:12 IST
Hours before testing negative, Covid -19 patient dies by suicide at AIIMS-Patna
Jun 22, 2020 20:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.