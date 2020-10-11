Neha Kakkar teases ‘Nehu da vyah’ in new post, is it confirmation of her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh? See photos

Singer Neha Kakkar shared a bunch of new photos on Instagram and used the hashtag #NehuDaVyah in her caption, sending her fans into a frenzy. Speculation is rife that she is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, singer Rohanpreet Singh, soon.

In the pictures, Neha is seen dressed in a fuchsia and gold ethnic outfit, with statement earrings and a nosepin. She wrote in her caption, “‘Aaja Chal Vyah Karwaiye Lock Down Wich Katt Hone Kharche’. This is my favourite line from #DiamondDaChalla Song. Which line is Your fav? #NehuDaVyah.”

Neha recently made her relationship with Rohanpreet official amid marriage rumours. Sharing a picture of them twinning in black outfits, she wrote, “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet.”

Rohanpreet showered love on Neha in the comments section and wrote, “@nehakakkar Babuuuuuuuu i love youuuuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaaan. YES I AM ONLY YOURS. MERI ZINDAGI.” He also shared the same photo on his own Instagram account and used a bride emoji in his caption, further fuelling marriage rumours.

Earlier this month, a picture of Neha with Rohanpreet and his parents went viral. Though they were dressed in casual outfits, she was seen holding a gift basket. Fans suggested that the photo was from their roka ceremony, although there is no confirmation of the same.

A few months ago, it was reported that Neha, who was a judge on Indian Idol 11 at the time, was to get married to actor-singer Aditya Narayan, who was the host, on Valentine’s Day (February 14). In fact, promos of the singing reality series showed their respective parents giving their blessings to the union. However, it was later revealed to be a publicity gimmick to boost the ratings of the show.

