Home / Music / Neha Kakkar teases 'Nehu da vyah' in new post, is it confirmation of her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh? See photos

Neha Kakkar intensified rumours of her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh, as she used the hashtag #NehuDaVyah in her new Instagram post. She recently confirmed her relationship with him.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Neha Kakkar recently announced her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh.

Singer Neha Kakkar shared a bunch of new photos on Instagram and used the hashtag #NehuDaVyah in her caption, sending her fans into a frenzy. Speculation is rife that she is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, singer Rohanpreet Singh, soon.

In the pictures, Neha is seen dressed in a fuchsia and gold ethnic outfit, with statement earrings and a nosepin. She wrote in her caption, “‘Aaja Chal Vyah Karwaiye Lock Down Wich Katt Hone Kharche’. This is my favourite line from #DiamondDaChalla Song. Which line is Your fav? #NehuDaVyah.”

 

Neha recently made her relationship with Rohanpreet official amid marriage rumours. Sharing a picture of them twinning in black outfits, she wrote, “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet.”



Rohanpreet showered love on Neha in the comments section and wrote, “@nehakakkar Babuuuuuuuu i love youuuuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaaan. YES I AM ONLY YOURS. MERI ZINDAGI.” He also shared the same photo on his own Instagram account and used a bride emoji in his caption, further fuelling marriage rumours.

Also read: Actor who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape says ‘those who supported the MeToo campaign are slut-shaming me’

Earlier this month, a picture of Neha with Rohanpreet and his parents went viral. Though they were dressed in casual outfits, she was seen holding a gift basket. Fans suggested that the photo was from their roka ceremony, although there is no confirmation of the same.

A few months ago, it was reported that Neha, who was a judge on Indian Idol 11 at the time, was to get married to actor-singer Aditya Narayan, who was the host, on Valentine’s Day (February 14). In fact, promos of the singing reality series showed their respective parents giving their blessings to the union. However, it was later revealed to be a publicity gimmick to boost the ratings of the show.

