Neha Kakkar tells Salman Khan her love story with Rohanpreet Singh, says ‘I am his deewani, I had to marry him’

Singer Neha Kakkar told Salman Khan about how she met husband Rohanpreet Singh, and their whirlwind romance. Neha and her brother Tony Kakkar appeared on Bigg Boss 14 over the weekend, to promote their new song.

Salman asked if her wedding song came first or the wedding itself. Neha said that she met Rohanpreet on the sets of the music video for Nehu Da Vyah, and it was then that she decided to marry him.

She said, “Maine life mein pehli baar gaana banaya aur mujhe pata nahi tha ki main actually apni future likh daalungi (I composed a song for the first time and didn’t know that I would predict my future).” She said that she had no idea that Rohanpreet had been cast in the video.

She added, “I am sure about everything. Even when I go shopping. I take no time in picking my outfit. And Rohu is such that whoever sees or listens to him would become his ‘deewana’. And, that’s what I am. I am his ‘deewani’ and I had to marry him.” The couple recently returned from their honeymoon in Dubai.

Designer Anita Dongre had previously shared Neha’s love story, in the singer’s own words. “My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he was the one for me,” Neha had said.

Also read: Neha Kakkar shares romantic pictures with Rohanpreet Singh from their honeymoon. See them here

Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding festivities were spread across Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigarh over several days. Their roka ceremony took place on September 21 in Mumbai, exactly a month before their single Nehu Da Vyah was released. The wedding celebrations in Delhi kicked off with haldi and mehendi ceremonies as well as a sangeet night on October 23. The following day, they got married in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in the morning. In the evening, they tied the knot according to Hindu rituals.

Follow @htshowbiz for more