Neha Kakkar to tie the knot with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s Rohanpreet Singh? Fresh rumours take over internet

After television host Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar is being linked to singer Rohanpreet Singh. Several news portals have reported that the singer is engaged to be married to Rohanpreet, who was a contestant on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

As per a few reports, Neha is going to tie the knot with Rohanpreet on October 24. Neither have confirmed or denied the reports so far.

A friend of Neha’s reportedly told Bollywood Hungama that the singer’s marriage rumours are completely false. “No she’s not getting married. The Rohanpreet rumour is just as phony as the earlier Aditya Narayan marriage hoax. I don’t know why Neha allows herself to be a part of such cheap publicity gimmicks. And more importantly, how and why do the media fall for it repeatedly?,” the unnamed friend said.

Earlier, her marriage rumours with Indian Idol host Aditya also turned out to be a publicity gimmick for the show and their music video with her brother Tony Kakkar. In an interview to The Times of India, she said, “Aditya is a very beautiful person. He has a heart of gold and I am really happy to share that my dear friend is getting married this year with his long-time girlfriend. I wish him all the happiness and many years of togetherness.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal calls Sidharth Shukla ‘Punjab ka jeeja’, leaves him blushing at the thought of Shehnaaz Gill

Not just Neha and Aditya, even their parents were on board with spreading the hoax. Aditya’s father, veteran singer Udit Narayan even publicly gave his blessings to Neha, saying that she would make a good daughter-in-law. Special promos for the ‘wedding’ episode were shot, with Neha’s co-judge, Vishal Dadlani officiating the ceremony.

With Rohanpreet, Neha has worked on a music video and even shared a small video clip of the two lip-synching the song Challa. Rohanpreet also shared a picture with Neha, writing, “Shukar Hai Mere Rabba!” He got a lot of compliments from his fans and friends and some even wished them ‘congratulations’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more