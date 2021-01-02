Neha Kakkar turns stylist for Rohanpreet Singh, gushes over how ‘great’ he looks in New Year post. See photos

Singing is not Neha Kakkar’s only talent, she has an eye for fashion as well. She recently turned stylist for herself and husband Rohanpreet Singh. She shared pictures of their New Year’s Eve look and gushed about how ‘great’ he looks in them.

Neha and Rohanpreet were twinning in black on December 31. While she paired an animal print bralette with a black athletic skirt and matching oversized blazer, he wore a black tracksuit with white sneakers.

“Our New Year’s Eve Look Styled by Me. @rohanpreetsingh You look great!! #NehuPreet,” Neha captioned her Instagram post. Rohanpreet, however, said that she looked better than him. “Not More Than You, Your Majesty!!,” he commented.

Rohanpreet shared the same set of pictures on his own Instagram page and wrote, “New Year’s Eve Look Styled by Wifey!!!! @nehakakkar You the best!! P.S. Thank Youuuu @tonykakkar Bhai for gifting me these FAB Shoes! #NehuPreet.”

In another post, Rohanpreet shared a selfie with Neha and wished fans a happy new year in the sweetest way. “Happy New Year Everyone. I wish Aap Sabhi ka ye Saal Nehu ki Smile ki tarah Khushhaal Rahe (I wish everyone has a year as happy as Nehu’s smile)!!!! #NehuPreet,” he wrote.

“Arreeee.. Sooo Sweeeet Rohu Babyyy!!!,” Neha commented on the post. She shared the same photo on her Instagram account and wrote, “Happy New Year You Beautiful People!! #NehuPreet.”

Neha and Rohanpreet surprised fans in Goa when they joined her brother Tony Kakkar for a live performance. Videos of the show had gone viral.

Neha and Rohanpreet first met on the sets of the music video of Nehu Da Vyah in August and tied the knot just two months later. On Kapil Sharma’s show, she revealed that soon after she started talking to him, she made it clear to him that she was looking to get married. They stopped talking for a while, as he felt that he was too young to settle down. However, a few days later, he drunkenly confessed to her that he could not live without her and said ‘let’s get married’.

After a whirlwind romance, Neha and Rohanpreet got married in dual ceremonies in Delhi on October 24, which was followed by a reception in Chandigarh.

