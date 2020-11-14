Neha Kakkar wishes fans a Happy Diwali from her honeymoon, shares video of ‘best room view ever’

Neha Kakkar and her singer husband Rohanpreet Singh, who are currently in Dubai on their honeymoon, are celebrating Diwali there as well. She has posted a video of firecrackers, as seen from her hotel room’s window. The duo got married in October in a lavish ceremony.

The video shows Neha hugging Rohanpreet as they shout “Happy Diwali”. In the background, firecrackers can be seen bursting over the skyline. She shared the video and wrote, “Best Room View Everrrrr!!!Thank Youuu @atlantisthepalm and Happy Diwali Everyone @rohanpreetsingh Love Youuu.. #NehuPreet.” Neha has been sharing several videos from their honeymoon. She shared photos from Mumbai airport as well as the Palazzo Versace hotel, where the two are staying.

Rohanpreet revealed that he first met Neha during the shoot for their first music video, Nehu Da Vyah. “We literally met for the first time on the set of the song we did together - Nehu Ka Vyah - and I didn’t even realise what she wrote for that song would come true one day. It literally changed my life for the best,” he said in a video that Neha posted online.

“For me it was absolutely love at first sight. She’s one of the most down to earth people I’ve met. One fine day, I mustered the courage to propose to her and she said yes! Shukar hai mere rabba. Really, thank you, God,” he added.

Sharing their journey on social media, Neha had said in a video, “My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he was the one for me.”

