Neha Kakkar would send money to elder siblings Sonu, Tony Kakkar from Rishikesh while they were struggling in Mumbai

Neha Kakkar maybe the youngest child of her family but she still looked after her elder siblings’ needs. Even when she was still in Rishikesh, she would send funds to her brother Tony and sister Sonu when they were struggling in Mumbai.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror about his sister, Tony said, “Initially, only I and Sonu shifted to Mumbai, and Neha still used to perform in Rishikesh. The biggest task for us in Mumbai was house-hunting. We didn’t have enough money to buy a house so we used to stay in a small rented apartment. But the rent was skyrocketing and we have no fixed income as such. For the very first recording, Sonu got Rs 500. The amount then kept on increasing steadily and somehow we managed to survive. Neha also sent us money from there,” he said.

Tony also talked about how Neha would sing at religious events at their home town. “Since a very young age, Neha started singing at religious events, and people used to be mesmerised with her soulful voice. She was a complete performer even at the age of four. Most of the time because of her events we used to be busy but I remember we used to go to amusement parks and that was like the most thrilling thing for all three of us,” he said.

Recently, Neha showed off the large mansion she got for herself and her family in Rishikesh, and the modest house where she grew up. “This is the Bungalow we Own now in #Rishikesh and Swipe Right to see the house where I was Born In the same house We Kakkar’s used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent. And Now Whenever I see Our Own Bungalow in the Same City, I always get Emotional,” she had said.

Tony said the family’s luck changed when Neha took part in Indian Idol, which launched her career. Neha has sung several hit songs in Bollywood such as Saki Saki, Aankh Maare, Dilbar, Coca Cola and others. She is among the most watched female stars on YouTube in the world, second only to Cardi B.

