Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Music / Nick Jonas gets featured among Sexiest Men Alive, calls himself and Priyanka Chopra ‘stage parents’ to their dogs

Nick Jonas gets featured among Sexiest Men Alive, calls himself and Priyanka Chopra ‘stage parents’ to their dogs

Nick Jonas has been featured in People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issue. The singer-actor talked about the three dogs he shared with wife Priyanka Chopra and all the fun they have together.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 08:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their dogs.

Actor and singer Nick Jonas has been featured in People Magazine’s annual Sexiest Man Alive issue. Nick and his dog Gino posed for pictures. They also featured in a video in which Nick spoke about his life with his pets and the things he is happiest about these days. Creed star Michael B Jordan was crowned 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive.

In the video, Nick talked about the different personalities of all his three dogs. He adopted wife Priyanka Chopra’s dog Diana, Priyanka gifted him Gino on their wedding anniversary and they later welcomed a gorgeous husky called Panda. Nick said he is proud when his dogs become more famous than Priyanka or him.

 

“It’s because we like to see our kids succeed. We want to see them out in the world, having all these experiences they should, building a fanbase. We’re stage parents, basically,” he said. Talking about being parents to three dogs, Nick said, “As far as our family goes, it’s brought all of us close because we have this sort of responsibility together that feels really special and it’s a nice thing.”



Nick also shared a picture of himself and Gino from the shoot. “Thank you @PEOPLE for including @ginothegerman and me in this year’s Sexiest Man Alive issue Grab your copy on newsstands nationwide this Friday,” he wrote. Priyanka expressed her excitement in the comments section. “Wohoooooo my boys!,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Michael has called it a ‘good feeling’ to be on the cover of the magazine. “You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of,” he said. Last year’s winner was EGOT-winning singer John Legend.

Also read: Shekhar Suman demands apology from those who accused him of using Sushant Singh Rajput’s death for political motives

Nick was reunited with Priyanka recently after she came back from the shoot of Matrix 4 in Germany. The couple even celebrated Diwali together in London. “Happy Diwali everyone! Sending love and light to all,” he wrote with a picture of himself and Priyankla holding diyas.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China is fortifying defences across Ladakh border, not prepping to disengage
Nov 19, 2020 07:32 IST
Coronavirus in Delhi: Feluda test kit set to hit the market today
Nov 19, 2020 04:52 IST
4 terrorists killed in gunbattle in Jammu’s Nagrota
Nov 19, 2020 08:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi, Congress pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary
Nov 19, 2020 08:57 IST

latest news

TCS shareholders approve buyback plan. Here’s what you need to know
Nov 19, 2020 09:18 IST
India’s first child to have undergone liver transplant set to become doctor
Nov 19, 2020 09:18 IST
Australia must tire out Jasprit Bumrah, batsmen must deliver: Hazlewood
Nov 19, 2020 09:16 IST
Kangana wants Bengaluru cop suspended, calls her ‘unworthy, undeserving’
Nov 19, 2020 09:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.