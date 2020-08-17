Nora Fatehi accepts she was ‘inspired’ by Beyonce in Pachtaoge 2.0 after plagiarism claims: ‘Choreography is original’

Nora Fatehi said that Beyonce’s Mine was one of the reference points for her new music video.

Nora Fatehi’s new music video, the female version of Pachtaoge, is at the centre of a controversy after Instagram page Diet Sabya called it out for ‘stealing’ from Beyonce’s music video Mine. Now, Nora has responded to the allegations and said that while she was ‘inspired’ by Beyonce, the outfit was inspired by Mother Mary and not her.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Nora said, “As we started working, we looked at different visuals, costumes and iconic looks of pop stars from my favourite tracks that would illustrate our concept perfectly.” She admitted that the video of Mine, which came out in 2014, was one of the reference points.

“I am inspired by Beyonce, among other stars. Mine was one of the many reference points, in terms of dancers, set-up and mood. However, the outfit was inspired by Mother Mary, not her,” she said. Mine was inspired by the image of La Pietá, the Renaissance sculpture by Michelangelo Buonarroti, with Beyonce dressed up as the Virgin Mary.

Nora said that her video was also inspired by a number of other artists, including Madonna, Billie Eilish and Zayn Malik. She also claimed that Pachtaoge was ‘original’ in its choreography, cinematography and storyline, and therefore, not a copy of Mine.

“Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new track [WAP] has the same concept as Beyonce’s Haunted. That doesn’t mean it was copied; it just implies that the zone and messaging are similar. I am happy if people feel [Mine and] Pachtaoge have a similar vibe. I always take inspiration from my idols and pay homage to them through my work. Here, the choreography is original as are the cinematography and the emotional storyline,” she said.

Nora, who shot to fame with her dancing skills, will be seen next in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. It is slated for a direct-to-digital release and is a part of Disney+ Hotstar VIP’s line-up, which also includes films such as Sadak 2, Laxmmi Bomb and The Big Bull.

