Sections
Home / Music / Pandit Jasraj funeral: Legendary vocalist’s ‘antim darshan’ held in Mumbai, in the presence of family

Pandit Jasraj funeral: Legendary vocalist’s ‘antim darshan’ held in Mumbai, in the presence of family

Classical singer Pandit Jasraj’s ‘antim darshan’ was held in Mumbai on Thursday, ahead of his last rites.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 12:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Family members sit beside Pandit Jasraj’s mortal remains at his Mumbai home. (HT Photo)

Late classical singer Pandit Jasraj’s ‘antim darshan’ was held on Thursday in Mumbai, in the presence of close family. His body was repatriated from New Jersey on Wednesday. The maestro died on Monday, at the age of 90.

According to Pritam Sharma, media coordinator for the family, the last rites will take place at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle. He will be cremated with state honours and be given a 21-gun salute, Sharma added.

Pandit Jasraj was in the US at the time of his death. ( Varinder Chawla )

His granddaughter, singer Shweta Pandit, had told Bombay Times that the family took the necessary permissions required during the pandemic. “We spoke almost every week in the last six months during the pandemic, since this was the one time when we were all at home. When the pandemic struck, he was in his New Jersey home with his students and he had to stay put there,” she said.

Pandit Jasraj died on Monday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Pandit Jasraj is survived by his wife Madhura, son Shaarang Dev Pandit and daughter Durga Jasraj, who are both musicians as well.



"Pandit Jasraj brought harmony, peace, melody and solace into our lives as we listened engrossed and enchanted to his renditions of khayalsm thumris and bhajans, each of them endowed with his unique musical genius and his ability to communicate to his audience his own understanding of the divine and eternal truths,” Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi wrote in a letter to the singer’s wife.

Also read: Daadu wouldn’t compliment you unless he meant it: Shweta on Pandit Jasraj

Pandit Jasraj’s career spanned over several decades. He received several accolades including the prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.

(with agency inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

At least 27% students do not have access to smartphones, laptops for online classes: NCERT survey
Aug 20, 2020 13:31 IST
Remember Anand Mahindra’s tweet on his WFH attire? He shared a twist to it
Aug 20, 2020 13:19 IST
Divine creativity: This year, it’s Ganesha, the destroyer of corona
Aug 20, 2020 13:16 IST
‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: SC to Bhushan in contempt case hearing
Aug 20, 2020 13:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.