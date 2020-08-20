Pandit Jasraj funeral: Legendary vocalist’s ‘antim darshan’ held in Mumbai, in the presence of family

Late classical singer Pandit Jasraj’s ‘antim darshan’ was held on Thursday in Mumbai, in the presence of close family. His body was repatriated from New Jersey on Wednesday. The maestro died on Monday, at the age of 90.

According to Pritam Sharma, media coordinator for the family, the last rites will take place at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle. He will be cremated with state honours and be given a 21-gun salute, Sharma added.

Pandit Jasraj was in the US at the time of his death. ( Varinder Chawla )

His granddaughter, singer Shweta Pandit, had told Bombay Times that the family took the necessary permissions required during the pandemic. “We spoke almost every week in the last six months during the pandemic, since this was the one time when we were all at home. When the pandemic struck, he was in his New Jersey home with his students and he had to stay put there,” she said.

Pandit Jasraj died on Monday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Pandit Jasraj is survived by his wife Madhura, son Shaarang Dev Pandit and daughter Durga Jasraj, who are both musicians as well.

"Pandit Jasraj brought harmony, peace, melody and solace into our lives as we listened engrossed and enchanted to his renditions of khayalsm thumris and bhajans, each of them endowed with his unique musical genius and his ability to communicate to his audience his own understanding of the divine and eternal truths,” Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi wrote in a letter to the singer’s wife.

Also read: Daadu wouldn’t compliment you unless he meant it: Shweta on Pandit Jasraj

Pandit Jasraj’s career spanned over several decades. He received several accolades including the prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.

(with agency inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more