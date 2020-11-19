Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Music / Pankaj Udhas supports a cause for Thalassemic patients

Pankaj Udhas supports a cause for Thalassemic patients

The Ghazal maestro will live stream a recorded tape of one of his earlier concerts to raise money for a noble cause.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 17:41 IST

By Nikita Deb,

Pankaj Udhas will be part of an online concert for a charity cause on November 21.

Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas is set to enthral music lovers with a taped version of an earlier concert of his which will be streamed online. The profits of this concert will be directed towards a charity organization working for Thalassemic children. The online concert however free, will have an option of donation which the attendees can use to donate whatever amount they like for the cause.

 

Udhas says, “During the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic, organising a live concert was not possible as it could have led to risking the lives of the common people and music lovers. Therefore, we decided to reproduce the recorded concert for the fans. Through this unique online Ghazal symphony, we are trying to raise as much as we can to treat kids who need bone marrow transplantation because we already have more than 100 Children in waiting list for bone marrow transplant. Each treatment will cost anything between Rs 10 to 12 lakhs. It will be the first ever kind of a Ghazal symphony orchestra in India.”

 

The concert will be live-streamed on November 21 at 8.30pm and can be watched by people all over the world. Organised by Parent’s Association Thalassemic Unit Trust, Udhas hopes that this cause can help make a Thalassemic child’s hospital stay as short and enjoyable as possible.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

HTLS 2020: ‘Thrilled, delighted,’ says Brown University’s Dr Ashish K Jha on Moderna, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough
Nov 19, 2020 18:22 IST
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Nov 19, 2020 16:33 IST
26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed awarded 10-year prison term
Nov 19, 2020 17:18 IST
30-min-long closed-door meet with CM led to Bihar minister’s resignation
Nov 19, 2020 18:19 IST

latest news

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee donate plasma for Covid-19 patients
Nov 19, 2020 18:19 IST
Coronavirus lockdown 2.0 shows Europe’s businesses are learning to adapt
Nov 19, 2020 18:18 IST
HTLS 2020: ‘Thrilled, delighted,’ says Brown University’s Dr Ashish K Jha on Moderna, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough
Nov 19, 2020 18:22 IST
HT Leadership Summit 2020 Day 1: Full Coverage
Nov 19, 2020 18:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.