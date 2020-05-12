Sections
Papon recalls his first meeting with Irrfan: He was inquisitive, vulnerable and two decades later, he was still the same

Singer-composer Papon reveals that even when late actor Irrfan was undergoing treatment in London, they were in touch and the actor would ask for song recommendations.

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:18 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Papon says in all the years he has known Irrfan, the late actor had not changed a bit.

Everyone who knew Irrfan, only has words of praise for him. And it’s no different for Papon. The singer, who knew the late actor for almost two decades, says the news of his demise was difficult to accept. Irrfan, 54, passed away on April 29 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Papon shared a video in which Irrfan lauds the singer’s talent and wishes he sings for all his films.

“I knew him since our Delhi days, around 2002-2003. He’d often come to my house. After he shifted to Mumbai, we were in touch through calls. When I came to Mumbai, we’d often bump into each other. Things were good till he fell ill. We were in touch and he’d ask for song recommendations while undergoing his treatment in London,” recalls Papon, who collaborated with Irrfan in Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017) and Karwaan (2018).

 

All praises for the Hindi Medium actor, Papon further says, “Jo log sau saal mein nahi kar paate, unhone pachaas saal mein kar diya, aur pata hi nahi chala. The entire world mourned his loss. When I had met him first, he was vulnerable and inquisitive. Two decades later, he was still the same. He never changed,” says Papon, who is trying to remain positive during these trying times.



Highlighting the power of the mind during such a phase and amid the Covid-19 times pandemic, Papon is trying to focus on doing more than just creating new songs. The singer-songwriter-composer is organising online concerts and collaborations, to raise funds and generate work.

“It’s not easy to stop negative thoughts from coming to us. But, how we ignore them and focus on positives is in our hands,” he says.

When it comes to work, Paponis also stressed like many others, but he swears by what his latest Assamese song, Paar hobo ei xomoi, indicates — this time too shall pass.

 

“When I work on my new songs, or when I do collaborations and concerts, it makes me very happy. Fans say my efforts have pepped up their mood. I think when people see me smiling, they see hope,” adds the 44-year-old, who has recreated his old song Din guzrein. He shot the music videos for both this song and the Assamese single at home.

Meanwhile, amid lockdown, Papon is enjoying time with family. “My children (Puhor, 10, and Parijaat, 8) have learnt how to do household chores. They understand the situation and don’t make illogical demands. The other day my daughter made me tea. The best thing is that they’re learning the piano so quickly. I feel so proud,” he shares.

