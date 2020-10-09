Sections
Payal Dev: There are no more prejudices against female composers anymore

Talking about what has been most challenging for her so far as a female composer, Payal Dev says the challenge is always been to do better songs and grow as an artist.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 13:15 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Singer-composer Payal Dev has composed Tum Hi Aana from Marjaawaan (2019).

She is one of the few female composers in the music industry in India, which is mostly male-dominated, and Payal Dev says she’s happy that things are changing for good.

“There aren’t any prejudices when it comes to female composer. Things are different now, were every girl is doing their own. So there’s a certain place for female composers in this industry too, but the main thing is our work needs to be good,” says Dev.

The singer-composer, whose first song as a composer was Dil Jaaniye from Khandaani Shafakhana (2019), followed by Tum Hi Aana from Marjaawaan (2019), believes that it’s not so tough being a female music composer as there are very few.

“Unlike before when mediums were limited and there were fewer opportunities, things are different now and whoever does good work would be praised be it male or female,” she adds. 



Happy that people are liking her work, Dev is aware that there might be some who don’t.

“But creating music is something I love doing and it comes very naturally to me. Som the effort is always to keep creating more and keep improving myself,” she says.

Talking about what has been most challenging for her so far as a female composer, she refers to the scope for growth. “The challenge is always been to do better songs and grow as an artist. I always do my work with complete dedication and from my heart because if you work from your heart it will connect to others as well,” shares she.

But composing is not what she started her career with, as Dev has sung a number of songs and her recent tracks include Genda Phool with Badshah and Kyon with B PRaak. So, why did she decide to branch out to music composing as well?

“Composing comes very naturally to me. I always like to challenge myself by doing something different and since it was a part of me I decided to work on it. I have been fortunate to be able to do both and thoroughly enjoy it and with numerous outlets available today, one can put out their music more easily,” she concludes.

