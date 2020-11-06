Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and rest of the family celebrate Kevin Jonas’ birthday with throwback pics and sweet messages
Priyanka Chora’s family members took to Instagram to share pictures and birthday messages for singer Kevin Jonas, who turned 33 on Friday. Kevin got wished from his three brothers, wife and father.
The Jonas family is celebrating the 33rd birthday of the oldest Jonas Brother, Kevin Jonas. His brothers shared throwback pictures with him while wife Danielle shared a romantic post.
Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of Kevin with his two daughters. “Happy birthday to this rad dad! Lots of love @KevinJonas,” Priyanka wrote with her post. Nick Jonas shared a photo with his brother from one of their concerts last year. “Happy birthday big bro. I miss you and love you man. @kevinjonas,” he wrote with the photo.
Joe Jonas also shared a childhood picture with his brother and wrote, “Happy birthday @kevinjonas love you like a brother. Miss you mate! Can’t wait to hang when it’s time! P.S. I can’t tell if that’s a mystery tooth or gum in your mouth.” Danielle shared a photo of them in silky white bathrobes and wrote, “Happy birthday sweetie! Every year I try to think of what to write... there’s just to much to say after almost 11 years! I still can’t get enough of you, the girls and I are so blessed to have you in every way. I hope all your wishes come true this year. We love you more than anything!”
Kevin’s father also shared a baby picture of the singer. “Happy Birthday @kevinjonas. I love you son and you have brightened our lives from the day you were born. So proud of you,” he wrote with it. The youngest Jonas brother, Franklin also shared a childhood picture of them playing on a swing. “Love you dude. Happy birthday @kevinjonas you’re such an inspiring father and brother. I’m so grateful for how close we’ve gotten. I can’t wait for all the blessings in your future,” he wrote.
The Jonas Brothers recently released a special holiday song titled I Need You Christmas. Recently, both Priyanka and Sophie Turner posted about it on their social media pages. Priyanka wrote, “You guys are going to love this one. I’m obsessed! #Holidays Swipe up to listen.” Meanwhile, Sophie had an emotional reaction to the track. “YES UGH YES I’M NOT CRYING B***H - YOU ARE,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of the song playing on her phone.
