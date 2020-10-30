Priyanka Chopra ‘obsessed’ with Jonas Brothers’ new holiday track I Need You Christmas, Sophie Turner is ‘crying’

The Jonas Brothers - Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas - are spreading the holiday cheer with their brand new single titled I Need You Christmas. Within hours of its release, the song is turning out to be quite the hit. Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner also gave it their stamp of approval.

Priyanka, who is married to Nick, shared the song on her InstagramStories and wrote, “You guys are going to love this one. I’m obsessed! #Holidays Swipe up to listen.” Meanwhile, Sophie, the wife of Joe, had a rather emotional reaction to the track. “YES UGH YES I’M NOT CRYING B***H - YOU ARE,” she wrote on her Instagram stories, sharing a screenshot of the song playing on her phone.

On Thursday, the Jonas Brothers shared a series of throwback family pictures from holiday celebrations and announced their new song. They hoped that I Need You Christmas fills their fans with the holiday warmth and cheer. “With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to... the Holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times,” their Instagram post read.

“For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled. It brings us back to spending time with family setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us. We love you guys very much!,” it added.

Last year, the Jonas Brothers had released another holiday-themed song, Like It’s Christmas.

The Jonas Brothers, one of the most popular boy bands of the 2000s, split in 2013. However, Nick, Joe and Kevin surprised their fans with a new single, Sucker, last year and announced their reunion.

