Raftaar feels kids are stressed too in this pandemic: I am trying to engage some by collaborating with them for my upcoming songs

Before he became a rapper, Raftaar was a dance teacher in Delhi, his home town. That explains his concern and connect towards kids, who, he feels, are going through as much stress as adults during this Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the singer is reaching out to young talent via social media, besides collaborating with them for his upcoming tracks.

He tells us, “These young minds are sensitive. It’s important to keep them engaged and happy in whatever way possible. My social media pages are filled with their interesting comments and their feedback. They also send interesting artworks that I’d incorporate in my upcoming music videos, as I love animation and cartoons.”

Raftaar, 31, plans to record his upcoming tracks and shoot these music videos at home, and then combine footage in case of a collaboration.

“These kids are talented. They aren’t professional, and hence not focused on earning money. They want to prove themselves. A few might also sing for me. We often talk about how when we’re young and struggling, nobody helped. This time, I want to provide a platform to them,” says Raftaar, adding that some of the kids are also donating their pocket money to different NGOs to help them deal with the crisis.

While Raftaar is looking at the brighter side of the situation at hand, the rise in domestic violence cases, people flouting norms and attacks on heath workers, are issues that disturb him.

“Even small kids are saying ‘Baahar mat jaao, Corona hai’, but some adults still don’t understand. Education begins at home. If you see your father breaking red lights, fighting with people or your mother telling you, ‘Beta yeh unka problem hai, tum dhyaan mat do, apna kaam karo’, if a neighbour is in trouble, then what will these kids grow up to be? We can only blame the government, but at least see, tum kya kar rahe ho?” he asks.

The current times have led to many artistes to come up with songs on the situation, but Raftaar plans to make a track when all of this ends. “That’s when we’d need to be stronger and stay positive. A lot of things will change and affect us badly,” says the singer, who is “overwhelmed” with the response his last album, Mr Nair, has been getting.

