Raftaar: Making a mark in the mainstream film industry was never my goal

Music composer AR Rahman and sound designer Resul Pookutty, among others, recently spoke about existing “gangs” in Bollywood that often don’t allow people — who aren’t a part of the industry — to function properly. While rapper-singer Raftaar agrees with the same, the reason he has stayed unperturbed so far is because he has always been more inclined towards independent music rather than commercial scene.

“My goal was never to make a mark in the mainstream film industry. I always stayed invested in revolutionising the Indian hip-hop industry and in the process film houses approached me because they saw value in my work,” he says.

The 31-year-old, however, questions the audiences, “Aren’t they also practising favouritism? How many people actually support fresh talent? This whole concept can’t be restricted to a selected few and addressed at all levels.”

Known for his Bollywood songs, Dhakaad (Dangal; 2016), Mantoiyat (Manto; 2018), and independent tracks, Desi Hip Hop (2019), Move (Mr Nair), the singer, too, had his share of struggles.

“I started off on a low key note, as an underground artiste when rap and hip-hop were niche. And I did turn down Bollywood offers. Rather than confining my creativity to parameters of a script or on screen characters, I wanted to experiment with my songs. But don’t have any bad blood in Bollywood because my perspective was respected,” he shares.

Meanwhile, with live gigs barely happening due to the pandemic, many singers have admitted facing financial crisis. Raftaar feels “virtual concerts” is going to be the next big thing.

“All online performances should be paid for, and singers shouldn’t be expected to perform pro bono. I think singers still have the opportunity to perform for limited audiences if they want to take risk because booking agencies seem to be in full swing for the festive season,” says the singer, who recently travelled to Delhi to be with his parents.

While Raftaar admits he was sceptical earlier, he decided to take the chance. “I’ve always been quite a family-oriented person, so my parents honestly expected me to be home much earlier. Lockdown taught me a huge lesson of the importance of balancing priorities,” he says.

