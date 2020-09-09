Rapper Raftaar tests positive for Covid-19, says he’s ‘fit and fine’

Sections
Rapper Raftaar has tested positive for the coronavirus, but has a feeling that the results were faulty. He is awaiting fresh results, and in the meantime has conveyed to his fans that he is feeling fine.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 19:56 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Raftaar was due to start working on the new season of MTV Roadies.

Rapper Raftaar on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently home quarantined. The 31-year-old rapper said he was supposed to start shooting for the latest season of MTV's reality show Roadies, and therefore got himself tested for the coronavirus.

"I wanted to give you an update. I had to go for Roadies and before that I had to test for COVID-19. Two of my tests were negative, but the result which came today was positive. BMC has asked me to self-isolate. So I am home quarantining," Raftaar shared in a video posted on his Instagram Story.

 

The rapper said he is awaiting the next test as he believe that his COVID-19 diagnosis could have been an "error".



"I am waiting for next test to happen because I feel it's a technical error because I'm fit and fine. I don't feel that I have any illness. I can't feel any symptoms. But it's my duty to isolate myself. I'm fit and I will update you about my health. Don't worry," Raftaar said.

The rapper is known for songs like Dhaakad, Tamanche Pe Disco and Bandook Meri Laila. On Tuesday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 158756, with death toll reaching 7939.

