Rasodemeinkontha rapper Yashraj Mukhate says: Rupal ma’am aka Kokilaben loved the video!

‘Khali cooker gas pe chadha diya, chadha diya’. If this tune isn’t leaving your head, you need to blame 24-year-old engineer-music producer Yashraj Mukhate, who has become an overnight social media sensation with his musical spoof that has gone viral! Featuring characters Kokilaben, Rashi and Gopi Bahu from the TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Mukhate has won the hearts and twitterati with his work, and since then his phone hasn’t stopped rigning. From admirers to family and friends, almost everyone has congratulated him, but the biggest surprise came when he got a call from ‘the Kokilaben Modi’ aka actor Rupal Patel.

“I cannot believe that this has happened. The best gesture was a call that I received from Rupal Patel (who plays Kokila in the show). She said she loved the video; she didn’t have to make that call, but she spoke with such warmth for over 10 minutes that it just made my day,” says Mukhate, who is still in disbelief over the response to his videos.

Talking about how the Kokilaben video came into existence, he shares, “I was producing a song for someone else, but I couldn’t think of anything. While I was looking for an inspiration, I came across this clip on social media, and added some beats to it, just for fun. I never expected it to go viral!”

“I’ve received feedback from people saying that though the clip is fun, it’s the peppy music that hooked them to the video.”



Ask what made him choose this format, and Mukhate says that people today are inclined to click on funny content. “But I didn’t want to make just a meme. I always worked hard on the music to make any content I create, my own. I’ve received feedback from people saying that even though the clip is fun, it’s the peppy music that hooked them to the video,” he adds.

Mukhate’s #Rasodemeinkontha rap video has fanned a meme fest on social media, and he has found admirers in the likes of actors Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, and singer Prateek Kuhad. The musician confesses, “Till last month, I was struggling to increase my follower count, and now suddenly my YouTube page has crossed 100K subscribers in a matter of few days. I had hoped to be, maybe in 5-6 years in future, where I’m right now. I’m drowning in messages; the love I have received is immense and gives me hope,” says Mukhate, adding that he has even received appreciation in messages from filmmakers, including his favourite, Anurag Kashyap. So has he got any Bollywood offers yet? “I’m willing to work on everything that comes my way at the moment. Singing, production work, mixing videos; I hope I’ll continue doing good work!.”

From an engineer to a music composer-producer, the journey has been interesting for this Aurangabad-based youngster. Mukhate’s fascination with music began at the age of three, when he shared the stage with his father for a live performance. He says, “My father sings really well, so I have learnt that from him. I play the guitar and the keyboard. I did engineering just to please my mother (laughs). Later, I set up a music studio where I now work for almost 12 hours in a day, and I love it so much that this never seems like work!”

Author tweets @Bhagat_Mallik

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter